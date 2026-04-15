According to Indian mutual fund tracker shared by Motilal Oswal Financial Services, mutual fund houses were net buyers for over 50% of the stocks in large, mid and small cap stocks. The fund houses were net buyers in 78% of the Nifty 50 stocks with highest net buying seen in the stocks of Adani Enterprises, Shriram Finance, Bharti Airtel and Max Health.

Similarly, the mutual fund houses were net buyers in 54% of the Nifty Midcap 100 stocks and 77% of the Nifty Smallcap 100 stocks. In the mid cap segment, highest net buying was observed in the stocks of Waaree Energies, IRCTC, Yes Bank, 360 ONE and ICICI Prudential AMC. In the small cap, the stocks with highest net buying include Urban Company, MRPL, Hindustan Copper, Tata Technologies and Netweb Technologies.

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Contrarian Buying

Further, the top 25 schemes of the mutual fund industry, based on assets managed, recorded a decline in their NAV in the range of 6.9% to 12% in March 2026. The highest decline of 12% was seen in HDFC Large Cap Fund, Kotak Flexi Cap Fund, SBI ELSS Tax Saver Fund and Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund while HDFC Flexi Cap Fund saw an 11.8% decline in its NAV.

NAV Resilience

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund, SBI Small Cap Fund and Motilal Oswal Mid Cap Fund saw the lowest fall in their NAV in March of 6.9%, 8.4% and 9.4%, respectively.