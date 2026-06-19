Turtlemint Fintech Solutions is witnessing a subdued reaction from investors. As on the first day of the IPO, the issue was subscribed to by a mere 3% till 12 o’clock. The company opened its IPO to raise Rs 882.67 crore from the primary markets. The bidding ends on June 23.

Turtlemint IPO GMP

Also, in the grey market, the response remained muted. The stock was trading at a premium of just 1.3%. This makes the estimated listing price Rs 154, indicating a profit of Rs 196 on one lot.

However, it is important to note that trading in the grey market is illegal. Market participants track it for the share price listing.

Turtlemint IPO size

The offer consists of both a fresh issue and an offer for sale. The company will raise Rs 660.72 crore via a fresh issue by selling 4.35 crore equity shares. The selling shareholders will be offloading 1.46 crore equity shares in the OFS to pocket Rs 221.95 crore.

Turtlemint IPO: Price band, allotment and listing

The company has set the issue price band at Rs 144 and Rs 152 per share for bidding. The allotment for the IPO is expected to be finalised on June 24, while the listing on the NSE and BSE is likely to be on June 29, as per the tentative schedule.

Turtlemint IPO: Anchor investment

A day before IPo launching, the company allotted 2.61 crore equity shares to 32 anchor investors and raised Rs 397.20 crore. The company sold these shares at the upper end of the price band of Rs 152 per equity share.

ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund, Mirae Asset Multicap Fund, Mirae Asset Aggressive Hybrid Fund, Border to Coast Emerging Markets Equity Fund, Amansa Holdings Private Limited, and many marquee investors were allotted shares.

Out of the total allocation of 2,61,31,680 Equity Shares to the Anchor Investors, 1.11 crore equity shares (i.e. 42.50% of the total allocation to Anchor Investors) were allocated to 7 domestic mutual funds through 12 schemes.

Turtlemint IPO: Book running lead managers and registrar

ICICI Securities, Jefferies India, JM Financial, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are working as the book-running lead managers to the issue. KFin Technologies is the registrar of the IPO.

About Turtlemint

Turtlemint is a tech-enabled insurance distribution platform that connects customers, insurance advisors, and insurers.

The company operates a “phygital” model, utilising a digital platform supported by a physical branch network (81 offices as of December 31, 2025). It was the first to adopt the Point of Sale Person (PoSP) model in 2015 and maintains the largest certified PoSP network among its peer group as of March 2025.

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While primarily focused on retail insurance (health, life, and motor), the company has expanded into other financial products like mutual funds, personal loans, and credit cards.