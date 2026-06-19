Western Railway is all set to run three pairs of special fares to facilitate NEET candidates and to manage additional passenger traffic. The services will run between Maninagar-Bandra Terminus, Okha-Gandhinagar Capital and Bhavnagar Terminus-Gandhinagar.

The announcement was made by the Ahmedabad Division of Western Railway through a passenger advisory issued on its official X account. Booking for all six trains will begin from June 19 at Passenger Reservation System (PRS) booking counters and on the IRCTC website.

Maninagar-Bandra Terminus Special for Mumbai-bound passengers

Train No.09472 will depart from Maninagar at 8:30 am on June 20 and will reach Bandra Terminus at 6:15 pm the same day. On its return service, Train No. 09471 will leave from Bandra Terminus at 9:15 pm on June 20 and will reach Maninagar at 6 am on June 21.

The train will stop at Anand, Valsad, Vapi, Bharuch, Vishwamitri, Palghar, Navsari, Surat and Borivali. Western Railway stated that services will have sleeper and general class coaches.

Okha-Gandhi Nagar Special to interlink key Gujarat centres

Train No.09554 will operate from Okha to Gandhinagar Capital on June 20, starting at 5 am and reaching at 3 pm. Its return service, Train No. 09553 will depart from Gandhinagar Capital at 8:55 pm on June 21 and will arrive at Okha at 6:40 am the following day.

The train is slated to stop at Dwarka, Kanalus, Bhatia, Jamnagar, Khambhalia, Rajkot, Padadhari, Hapa, Muli Road, Wankaner, Ambli Road, Than, Surendranagar, Viramgam and Chandlodiya B.

Bhavnagar-Gandhigram Service also announced

Western Railway will run Train No. 09254 between Bhavnagar Terminus and Gandhigram on June 20. The train will leave from Bhavnagar Terminus at 11:40 am and will arrive at Gandhigram at 4:10 pm.

In its return service, Train No. 09253 will start from Gandhugram at 8 pm on June 21 and will reach Bhavnagar Terminus at 12:35 am on June 22.

The train will have stoppages at Bhavnagar Para, Dhola, Dhandhuka, Sihor, Botad, Sarkhej and Bavla. Like other special services, it will operate with sleeper and general class coaches.

Western Railway mentioned that detailed timings and intermediate station schedules can be verified through the National Train Enquiry System (NTES). Bookings on all three trains will start from today, June 19, at PRS booking centres as well as on the IRCTC website.