Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India

On 19 June 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹230, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹229,920, reflecting a loss of 3.50% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,299.

Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 230 238 8.35 3.50% 10 gm 2,299 2,383 83.50 3.50% 1 Kg 229,920 238,270 8,350.00 3.50% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver has continued its downward momentum for the fourth consecutive week, opening with a gap-down of nearly 2% on Friday and remaining firmly in bearish territory.

ALSO READ Gold, silver prices plunge: Hawkish Fed signals and rising dollar shock precious metals

The Fed kept interest rates unchanged at its latest meeting but indicated growing support for interest rate hikes later this year. Higher borrowing costs typically reduce demand for non-yielding assets such as gold by increasing their opportunity cost.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Key support levels are seen around Rs 2,23,100–Rs 2,19,600, while resistance is placed at Rs 2,42,200–Rs 2,46,800, said Choice Broking in a note. Despite the recent correction, silver has shown relatively better resilience compared to gold, indicating a degree of outperformance.

ALSO READ Gold, silver prices plunge: Hawkish Fed signals and rising dollar shock precious metals

Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 230 ( 8.76 ) 2,298 ( 87.60 ) 229,810 ( 8,760.00 ) Bangalore 230 ( 8.78 ) 2,297 ( 87.80 ) 229,680 ( 8,780.00 ) Chennai 230 ( 8.79 ) 2,302 ( 87.90 ) 230,170 ( 8,790.00 ) Delhi 229 ( 8.75 ) 2,291 ( 87.50 ) 229,110 ( 8,750.00 ) Hyderabad 230 ( 8.61 ) 2,300 ( 86.10 ) 230,040 ( 8,610.00 ) Kolkata 230 ( 8.34 ) 2,296 ( 83.40 ) 229,610 ( 8,340.00 ) Mumbai 230 ( 8.35 ) 2,299 ( 83.50 ) 229,920 ( 8,350.00 ) Pune 230 ( 8.35 ) 2,299 ( 83.50 ) 229,920 ( 8,350.00 ) Surat 231 ( 7.65 ) 2,309 ( 76.50 ) 230,940 ( 7,650.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

More on Silver: