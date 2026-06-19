Northern Railway has rolled out a new express train service connecting Mau Junction in eastern Uttar Pradesh to Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi, giving the region another direct link to the national capital.

The inaugural run set off today, June 19, 2026. Train number 05129 departs Mau Junction at 1:45 pm and reaches Anand Vihar Terminal at 5:45 am the next morning. It only runs on Wednesdays.

Along the way, the train will stop at Muhammadabad, Azamgarh, Khorasan Road, Shahganj Junction, Jaunpur Junction, Janghai Junction, Prayagraj Junction, and Kanpur Central, before heading on to Delhi.

A welcome option for eastern UP travellers

For people living in and around Mau, Azamgarh, and Jaunpur, this train fills a real gap. Until now, many had to either change trains elsewhere or rely on infrequent services to reach Delhi. Having a direct option should make journeys simpler and save time for daily commuters and occasional travellers alike.

The Prayagraj Junction stop is good news too, giving residents of the Allahabad area one more way to get to the capital. And because the train also halts at Kanpur Central, it effectively opens up the route to a much larger pool of passengers from central UP who might want to hop on partway through.

Another plus: the train carries AC, Sleeper, and General coaches, so travellers can pick what suits their budget rather than being locked into one class of travel.

Need more details?

Northern Railway has advised passengers to check closer to their travel date for the latest on timings and stops. You can do this by calling the RailMadad helpline at 139 or checking the official enquiry portal at http://www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.