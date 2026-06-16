Defence and power equipment remain the most compelling ways to play India’s capital expenditure cycle, according to Jefferies. They cited strong order visibility, improving execution and operating leverage across the sector. Against that backdrop, the brokerage raised target prices on KEI Industries, Thermax, Data Patterns (India), CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. and Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL).

Defence and power remain preferred sector themes

Jefferies said defence and power equipment companies continue to offer the strongest visibility within the broader industrial universe, supported by healthy order books, improving execution and a favourable investment environment.

“We believe power equipment and defence remain the best way to play the sector. Top picks are Siemens Energy India, Hitachi Energy, Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Electronics, KEI Industries and Larsen & Toubro,” Jefferies said.

The brokerage added that companies linked to power infrastructure and defence manufacturing are best positioned to benefit from the next phase of India’s capital expenditure cycle.

Jefferies on KEI Industries: ‘Buy’

Jefferies retained its ‘Buy’ rating on KEI Industries and raised its target price to Rs 6,670 from Rs 6,000, implying an upside of 25%.

The brokerage said the company remains one of its preferred ways to participate in multiple structural growth themes, including power infrastructure, industrial investment, housing and exports.

“KEI is a holistic play on power, capex, housing and exports,” Jefferies said.

Jefferies said the target-price revision reflects stronger medium-term visibility for the business.

Jefferies on Thermax: ‘Buy’

Jefferies maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on Thermax and increased its target price to Rs 5,930 from Rs 5,390, implying an upside of 20%.

The brokerage said Thermax continues to benefit from improving industrial activity and stronger order inflows, which support earnings visibility.

“ABB, Siemens and Thermax combined reflect industrial capex growth and saw 46% year-on-year order flow rise in the March quarter. Siemens and ABB reported healthy order growth, while Thermax recorded a sharp increase in orders,” Jefferies said.

According to the brokerage, better visibility on boiler, turbine and generator ordering remains a key factor supporting its positive view on the stock.

Jefferies on Data Patterns: ‘Buy’

Jefferies retained its ‘Buy’ rating on Data Patterns and raised its target price to Rs 4,875 from Rs 4,500, implying an upside of 8%.

The brokerage highlighted improving visibility from defence-related orders and said the company remains well positioned to benefit from the sector’s long-term growth opportunities.

“BEL and Data Patterns saw strong growth in order inflows during FY26. We believe defence remains one of the best ways to play the sector as order visibility and execution continue to improve,” Jefferies said.

Jefferies said the target-price revision reflects improving visibility from defence orders, particularly opportunities linked to the Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft programme.

Jefferies on CG Power: ‘Hold’

Jefferies retained its ‘Hold’ rating on CG Power and raised its target price to Rs 840 from Rs 745, implying an upside of 13%.

The brokerage said CG Power continued to benefit from strength in its power systems business, supported by healthy demand for transmission and power infrastructure equipment.

“Within CG Power, the Power Systems segment saw strong growth and included a transformer order from a US data centre, while overall order inflows remained healthy during the March quarter,” Jefferies said.

According to the brokerage, improved margins in the power segment supported the upward revision in earnings estimates and valuation assumptions.

Jefferies on BHEL: ‘Underperform’

Jefferies maintained its ‘Underperform’ rating on Bharat Heavy Electricals and raised its target price to Rs 220 from Rs 185, implying an upside of 19%.

The brokerage said BHEL’s order inflows declined during the March quarter and FY26 earnings came in below its expectations because of weaker revenue performance.

“BHEL order flow declined in the March quarter and FY26 earnings were below our estimates largely due to lower revenue. We have marginally lowered our FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates,” Jefferies said.

Despite the higher target price, Jefferies retained its cautious stance on the stock.

Industrial order activity remains healthy

Jefferies said industrial companies under its coverage continued to benefit from strong order activity despite a mixed operating environment.

The brokerage noted that Siemens and ABB reported healthy order growth during the March quarter, while Larsen & Toubro’s domestic order flow increased 11% year-on-year. Bharat Electronics also exceeded its FY26 order inflow guidance, underscoring continued strength in defence spending.

Jefferies highlighted that Hitachi Energy’s order inflow, excluding high-voltage direct current projects, rose 23% year-on-year during FY26, while CG Power reported 23% order growth during the March quarter.

Earnings visibility remains favourable

Jefferies expects power infrastructure and defence spending to remain among the strongest themes within India’s capital expenditure cycle.

“We expect Siemens Energy to deliver strong earnings growth driven by operating leverage and a robust power capital expenditure pipeline. Hitachi Energy’s order book should support margin expansion, while Hindustan Aeronautics offers medium-term growth visibility driven by indigenisation,” Jefferies said.

The brokerage also said Bharat Electronics has strong visibility on earnings growth as orders continue to materialise, while Larsen & Toubro’s conservative guidance and execution pipeline provide confidence on future growth.

Conclusion

Jefferies remains constructive on industrial, defence and power equipment companies as rising order inflows, improving execution and expanding capital expenditure activity continue to support growth visibility. According to Jefferies, defence and power remain the most compelling themes within the sector, supported by healthy order books, operating leverage benefits and long-term earnings visibility.

Disclaimer: The specific stock ratings, upwardly revised target prices, and sectoral growth projections discussed in this report are sourced from institutional equity research by Jefferies and do not constitute direct buy, sell, or hold recommendations for individual investors. Investing in equities within the highly cyclical capital goods, defense manufacturing, and power infrastructure sectors carries substantial market risks, including vulnerabilities to government capital expenditure budgets, regulatory policy shifts, and corporate execution timelines. Because financial objectives, risk parameters, and investment timelines vary for every reader, you are strongly advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor or a qualified financial consultant to independently verify these findings before allocating personal capital.

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