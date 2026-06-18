The long-awaited Vedanta demerger was finally completed on June 15 and four new stocks are now trading on the exchanges along with the parent Vedanta shares. Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Oil & Gas, and Vedanta Iron & Steel have had volatile sessions thus far, but what’s the long-term view on the stocks? Leading market experts deliberated on the key offerings and the value they represent.

Vedanta Group companies: Looking for long-term value

Earlier, investors had exposure to a diversified natural resources conglomerate through a single stock. Now, each business has its own listed identity, separate financials and an independent market valuation.

That shift has triggered a fresh debate on Dalal Street. Which of these newly listed entities offers the best long-term opportunity? Has the demerger improved the group’s financial profile? And will these companies now find it easier to raise capital on their own?

Let’s take a look at what analysts are saying –

Why is the market focusing on Vedanta Aluminium

Among the newly listed entities, Vedanta Aluminium has emerged as the stock that has attracted the most attention from market experts.

According to Sunny Agrawal, Head of Fundamental Research at SBI Securities, the aluminium business currently offers the strongest combination of scale, growth visibility and valuation comfort among the five Vedanta entities.

Agrawal noted, “From a pure valuation and structural standpoint, Vedanta Aluminium Metal (VAML) appears to offer the most compelling risk-reward among the five entities for long-term investors. The aluminium business has emerged as the largest and most scalable vertical within the group, benefiting from strong global demand drivers (EVs, renewables, infrastructure) and integrated cost efficiencies, which enhance margin resilience across cycles.”

He added that the aluminium business has already shown signs of investor preference after listing.

Furthermore, he added, “It was also the strongest listing performer, indicating early market preference and superior earnings visibility. By contrast, the residual Vedanta housing the Zinc/Silver business (HZ stake + Zinc International) and base metals business offers stable cash flows and dividend yield but likely limited valuation re-rating given that much of the zinc value is already priced in.”

He added that “the other demerged entities (oil & gas, power, and iron & steel) offer cyclical upside but carry higher commodity and execution risks, especially given weaker listing traction and greater earnings volatility. Hence, on a forward SOTP basis, aluminium stands out as a structural compounder with favourable operating leverage, while the rest are more tactical or cyclical plays.”

Dipan Mehta, Director of Elixir Equities, corroborated the view on the aluminium business. He said, “I think, on paper, Vedanta Aluminium looks the most interesting. It’s got massive expansion plans already in place, and it is moving towards reducing its costs and becoming more competitive globally. So, I think, on paper, the prospects for Vedanta Aluminium look very interesting.”

Has the demerger improved Vedanta’s financial profile?

One of the biggest concerns surrounding the Vedanta Group in recent years was the debt burden at the holding company level. Analysts believe the restructuring has addressed part of that concern by separating businesses and aligning debt with individual cash flows.

Explaining the impact, Agrawal said, “From a balance sheet perspective, the demerger is structurally positive as it recalibrates leverage across businesses by aligning debt with individual cash flow profiles, thereby improving transparency and credit quality at the entity level. Vedanta’s historically high consolidated leverage was a key overhang on valuation and the split meaningfully distributed debt across business verticals instead of concentrating it within a single listed entity.”

Pointing out the prospects for the other group companies, Agrawal added, “Importantly, certain businesses such as Oil & Gas emerged as debt free and Iron & Steel carrying near-zero debt. While capital intensive segments like Aluminium and Power will carry proportionate leverage aligned to their asset base. This improves debt servicing capability by creating ring-fenced cash flow pools and enhance lender visibility.”

Mehta added that the restructuring changes the perception around the group, “I think it’s very positive for the Vedanta group. One of the big issues for the group was the debt at the holding company level, and those concerns have certainly dissipated now. We do feel that the entire group is entering a new growth phase. Of course, high metal prices have been very supportive in improving the prospects of all the companies, but that is also a risk factor. If metal prices start to correct, sentiment towards these stocks could turn negative.”

Can the demerged companies raise money more easily?

Another key question is whether independent listings will help these companies attract capital without being overshadowed by the parent company’s past debt concerns.

According to Agrawal, the answer is largely positive, although investor scrutiny will remain high.

“Independent listings should improve capital access by allowing pure-play entities to attract focused investors and achieve fairer valuations, while greater transparency and simpler structures can lower the cost of capital. However, concerns around Vedanta Resources’ historical debt and reliance on dividends may continue to weigh on investor sentiment. Ultimately, benefits will depend on each entity proving strong and independent cash flows,” Agrawal said.

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What should investors watch now?

With the demerger completed, the focus is gradually shifting from the restructuring itself to the performance of each standalone business

Going forward, factors such as metal prices, execution of expansion plans, cash-flow generation and debt management are likely to play a much bigger role in determining which of the newly listed Vedanta companies emerges as the market’s preferred bet.

Disclaimer: The market analyses and expert opinions presented here are intended solely for informational purposes and should not be interpreted as personal investment advice or a solicitation to trade. We recommend consulting a qualified financial advisor to evaluate your specific risk profile before acting on any corporate restructuring or market trends discussed. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.