Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Nifty Smallcap 50 Share Price

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

NIFTY SMALLCAP 50

Nifty Smallcap 50
Nifty Dividend Opportunities 50
  • Nifty 50
  • Nifty 100
  • Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30
  • Nifty 200
  • Nifty 200 Q30
  • Nifty 500
  • Nifty Alpha 50
  • Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30
  • Nifty Auto
  • Nifty Bank
  • Nifty Commodities
  • Nifty Consumer Durables
  • Nifty Consumption
  • Nifty CPSE
  • Nifty Dividend Opportunities 50
  • Nifty Energy
  • Nifty Financial Services
  • Nifty Financial Services 25/50
  • NIfty FMCG
  • Nifty Growth Sectors 15
  • Nifty Health
  • Nifty Ind. Digital
  • Nifty India Manufacturing
  • Nifty Infrastructure
  • Nifty IT
  • Nifty LargeMidcap 250
  • Nifty M150 Q50
  • Nifty Media
  • Nifty Metal
  • Nifty Microcap 250
  • Nifty Midcap 50
  • Nifty Midcap 100
  • Nifty Midcap 150
  • Nifty Midcap Liquid 15
  • Nifty MidSmallcap 400
  • Nifty MNC
  • Nifty Oil & Gas
  • Nifty Pharma
  • Nifty Private Bank
  • Nifty PSE
  • Nifty PSU Bank
  • Nifty Quality 30
  • Nifty Realty
  • Nifty Service Sector
  • Nifty Smallcap 50
  • Nifty Smallcap 100
  • Nifty Smallcap 250
  • Nifty Total Market
  • Nifty50 Equal Weight
  • Nifty50 Value 20
  • Nifty100 Equal Weight
  • Nifty100 Liquid 15
  • Nifty200 Momentum 30
  • Nifty500 Mul50:25:25
Add to Watchlist
₹5,709.70 Closed
1.61+90.3 Today
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:34 PM | IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

44
20
1W
5.1
1M
6.9
3M
22.2
6M
36.5
1Y
29.9
5Y
82.1
*Delayed data from stock exchanges
Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Alok Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
19.90.050.25
12,87,14,088
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
625.55-2.80-0.45
4,79,279
Amber Enterprises India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
2,972.272.452.50
5,05,049
Angel One Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,915.2545.402.43
10,74,994
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,005.150.200.02
72,595
Apollo Tyres Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
384.75-3.65-0.94
25,99,947
Bajaj Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,177.616.401.41
1,00,821
Balaji Amines Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,226.8-21.20-0.94
1,25,263
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
395.55.451.40
15,96,172
Bank of Maharashtra
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
38.35-0.35-0.90
3,04,16,029
Bharat Dynamics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
1,143.517.101.52
10,41,608
Bikaji Foods International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
487.05-11.15-2.24
6,43,594
Birla Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
1,171.121.751.89
99,668
Birlasoft Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
528.3518.653.66
32,47,796
BSE Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,126.1563.405.97
1,00,32,831
Campus Activewear Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
303.751.950.65
5,38,484
Can Fin Homes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
7608.651.15
5,95,837
1,141.453.000.26
8,92,072
CESC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
86.453.253.91
1,25,16,777
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
278.953.751.36
14,76,375
Chemplast Sanmar Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
528.558.701.67
1,78,373
City Union Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
125.62.201.78
43,99,862
Computer Age Management Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
2,356.1-19.35-0.81
49,410
Cyient Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,709.7572.404.42
11,88,615
Easy Trip Planners Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
40.8-0.75-1.81
2,24,37,674
Firstsource Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
167.84.602.82
1,26,88,844
Global Health Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
706.75-2.70-0.38
1,19,041
Graphite India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
476.552.650.56
8,49,736
623.413.902.28
17,95,864
HFCL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
74.85-1.35-1.77
2,68,10,319
Hindustan Copper Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
167.18.655.46
2,30,17,465
IDBI Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
60.050.250.42
59,78,462
IDFC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
123.51.751.44
1,87,80,327
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
131.755.554.40
2,49,65,669
Indian Overseas Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
30.1-0.50-1.63
1,73,85,359
Indigo Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,583.212.900.82
52,277
Intellect Design Arena Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
733.05-1.95-0.27
4,53,107
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
30.42.107.42
5,36,09,978
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,796.1527.651.00
63,526
Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
518.052.950.57
2,55,138
KPIT Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,200.724.802.11
13,69,788
Latent View Analytics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
455.1529.156.84
48,98,163
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
297.850.300.10
13,30,997
Manappuram Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
151.8-2.80-1.81
1,49,10,623
96.351.101.15
1,32,38,540
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,887.0538.102.06
20,66,453
Medplus Health Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
833.121.702.67
11,89,433
Metro Brands Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,053.255.300.51
52,575
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,362.921.751.62
1,73,291
National Aluminium Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
98.354.204.46
1,89,69,412
PVR INOX Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,779-11.95-0.67
3,91,559
Radico Khaitan Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,257.5-4.20-0.33
1,66,612
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
138.37.255.53
7,28,17,787
RBL Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
238.05-0.70-0.29
1,03,30,741
Redington Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
156.2-0.65-0.41
11,15,494
Route Mobile Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,553.65-16.85-1.07
2,57,911
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
47.10.501.07
1,19,85,214
Sterlite Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
168.4-3.15-1.84
35,25,029
Suzlon Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
250.451.83
20,88,99,570
TV18 Broadcast Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
49.051.002.08
3,38,42,083
UCO Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
31.20.050.16
1,66,68,565
UTI Asset Management Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
746.9-1.30-0.17
51,046
Welspun India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
123.45-1.40-1.12
16,80,851
Zensar Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
533.96.951.32
26,87,235

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data