Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Nifty Smallcap 50 Index

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

NIFTY SMALLCAP 50

Nifty Smallcap 50
Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index
  • Nifty 50
  • Nifty 100
  • Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30
  • Nifty 200
  • Nifty 200 Q30
  • Nifty 500
  • Nifty Alpha 50
  • Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30
  • NIFTY Alpha Quality Low Volatility 30
  • NIFTY Alpha Quality Value Low Volatility 30
  • Nifty Auto
  • Nifty Bank
  • Nifty Capital Markets
  • Nifty Commodities
  • Nifty Consumer Durables
  • Nifty Consumption
  • Nifty Core Housing
  • Nifty CPSE
  • Nifty Dividend Opportunities 50
  • Nifty Energy
  • Nifty EV & New Age Automotive
  • Nifty Financial Services
  • Nifty Financial Services 25/50
  • Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank
  • NIfty FMCG
  • Nifty Growth Sectors 15
  • Nifty Health
  • Nifty Housing
  • Nifty Ind. Digital
  • Nifty India Defence
  • Nifty India Manufacturing
  • Nifty India New Age Consumption
  • Nifty India Select 5 Corporate Groups (MAATR)
  • Nifty India Tourism
  • Nifty Infrastructure
  • Nifty IPO
  • Nifty IT
  • Nifty LargeMidcap 250
  • Nifty M150 Q50
  • Nifty Media
  • Nifty Metal
  • Nifty Microcap 250
  • Nifty Midcap 50
  • Nifty Midcap 100
  • Nifty Midcap 150
  • Nifty Midcap Liquid 15
  • NIFTY Midcap150 Momentum 50 Index
  • Nifty MidSmall Financial Services
  • Nifty MidSmall Healthcare
  • Nifty MidSmall India Consumption
  • Nifty MidSmall IT & Telecom
  • Nifty MidSmallcap 400
  • Nifty MidSmallcap400 Momentum Quality 100
  • Nifty MNC
  • Nifty Mobility
  • Nifty Next 50
  • Nifty Non-Cyclical Consumer
  • Nifty Oil & Gas
  • Nifty Pharma
  • Nifty Private Bank
  • Nifty PSE
  • Nifty PSU Bank
  • Nifty Quality 30
  • NIFTY Quality Low Volatility 30
  • Nifty Realty
  • Nifty Rural
  • Nifty Service Sector
  • Nifty Smallcap 50
  • Nifty Smallcap 100
  • Nifty Smallcap 250
  • Nifty Smallcap250 Momentum Quality 100
  • Nifty Smallcap250 Quality 50
  • Nifty Tata Group 25% Cap
  • Nifty Top 10 Equal Weight
  • Nifty Total Market
  • NIFTY Transportation & Logistics
  • Nifty50 Equal Weight
  • Nifty50 Value 20
  • NIFTY100 Alpha 30
  • Nifty100 Equal Weight
  • Nifty100 Liquid 15
  • Nifty200 Alpha 30
  • Nifty200 Momentum 30
  • Nifty200 Value 30
  • Nifty500 Equal Weight
  • Nifty500 LargeMidSmall Equal-Cap Weighted
  • Nifty500 Low Volatility 50
  • Nifty500 Momentum 50
  • Nifty500 Mul50:25:25
  • Nifty500 Multicap India Manufacturing 50:30:20
  • Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index
  • Nifty500 Multifactor MQVLv 50
  • Nifty500 Quality 50
  • Nifty500 Value 50 Index
Add to Watchlist
9955.90 Closed
0.11+10.85
As on Aug 7, 2026, 4:14 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
3.2
1M
4.5
3M
8.6
6M
17.3
1Y
16.6
5Y
92
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Tata Technologies		872.8071.258.891,60,58,460
Neuland Laboratories		22855.001,312.006.093,13,887
PG Electroplast		630.6520.903.431,10,60,038
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		818.0526.053.2937,53,214
Aster DM Quality Care		869.7025.252.9910,37,107
Wockhardt		2021.0046.002.335,47,985
Delhivery		473.309.702.0964,05,412
City Union Bank		212.003.611.7334,40,800
Cohance Lifesciences		445.756.851.5619,85,052
Tata Chemicals		673.5510.251.5535,67,616
Anand Rathi Wealth		2101.5030.001.452,02,601
Redington		354.854.101.1731,15,310
Welspun Corp		1839.8020.201.117,18,142
Syngene International		403.703.950.9922,60,564
CESC		163.941.460.9012,98,919
Bandhan Bank		176.021.360.781,07,29,624
Laurus Labs		1844.3014.300.7815,53,067
Manappuram Finance		366.752.750.7625,88,647
Kaynes Technology India		3856.3026.300.698,06,763
Radico Khaitan		4499.0029.000.652,99,219
KFIN Technologies		936.006.000.652,95,773
Piramal Pharma		209.551.310.6346,11,692
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility		931.704.250.464,98,855
Natco Pharma		916.654.150.451,68,655
Reliance Power		24.340.100.415,05,52,570
IIFL Finance		611.752.400.3910,48,214
Cyient		857.502.600.303,55,030
KEC International		478.851.150.245,85,339
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		1931.603.600.191,58,460
Aarti Industries		502.100.900.1814,22,279
Amber Enterprises India		7435.0010.000.132,10,061
Narayana Hrudayalaya		1885.100.100.012,33,480
Piramal Finance		2109.70001,68,834
Multi Commodity Exchange of India		2638.00-2.00-0.0814,44,759
Central Depository Services (India)		1328.00-3.00-0.235,71,095
Inox Wind		78.00-0.20-0.2699,63,031
Gland Pharma		2601.00-7.30-0.283,17,731
Zensar Technologies		499.00-1.65-0.337,07,360
The Ramco Cements		933.80-3.30-0.352,21,192
RBL Bank		389.80-2.20-0.5616,93,465
Aditya Birla Real Estate		1382.80-8.00-0.582,65,738
Karur Vysya Bank		335.55-1.95-0.588,16,142
PNB Housing Finance		1143.00-7.00-0.6114,76,731
NBCC (India)		95.33-0.92-0.9647,42,088
Castrol India		192.08-2.09-1.0831,22,432
Himadri Speciality Chemical		752.65-8.35-1.1043,27,549
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		1628.00-20.00-1.211,64,486
Indian Energy Exchange		127.10-1.73-1.3424,75,559
Computer Age Management Services		787.50-11.95-1.4910,11,683
Indraprastha Gas		151.94-2.39-1.557,58,514
Angel One		292.00-5.10-1.7240,94,497
Hindustan Copper		536.10-9.85-1.8094,31,736
Five-Star Business Finance		543.25-10.00-1.812,69,177
Aegis Logistics		1371.00-29.00-2.0716,73,750
Poonawalla Fincorp		480.05-10.80-2.2018,95,576
Affle 3I		1645.60-43.10-2.553,10,792
Sai Life Science		1365.20-48.30-3.429,31,312
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		2408.90-97.10-3.8747,79,224
Navin Fluorine International		8271.00-379.00-4.385,90,351
Firstsource Solutions		279.85-14.10-4.8091,87,334
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		249.95-20.05-7.432,26,16,837
Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)32.26
3Y (%)99.30
5Y (%)127.88
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)0.61

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.99
3Y (%)67.56
5Y (%)125.93
Fund Size (Cr)3730.34
ER (%)0.26

Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.75
3Y (%)67.00
5Y (%)124.91
Fund Size (Cr)472.78
ER (%)0.42

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.87
3Y (%)66.56
5Y (%)123.71
Fund Size (Cr)2586.82
ER (%)0.34

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)31.58
3Y (%)96.14
5Y (%)121.78
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)1.06
view more

Market News

More Market News
Market Pulse