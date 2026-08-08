Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Tata Technologies
|872.80
|71.25
|8.89
|1,60,58,460
|Neuland Laboratories
|22855.00
|1,312.00
|6.09
|3,13,887
|PG Electroplast
|630.65
|20.90
|3.43
|1,10,60,038
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|818.05
|26.05
|3.29
|37,53,214
|Aster DM Quality Care
|869.70
|25.25
|2.99
|10,37,107
|Wockhardt
|2021.00
|46.00
|2.33
|5,47,985
|Delhivery
|473.30
|9.70
|2.09
|64,05,412
|City Union Bank
|212.00
|3.61
|1.73
|34,40,800
|Cohance Lifesciences
|445.75
|6.85
|1.56
|19,85,052
|Tata Chemicals
|673.55
|10.25
|1.55
|35,67,616
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|2101.50
|30.00
|1.45
|2,02,601
|Redington
|354.85
|4.10
|1.17
|31,15,310
|Welspun Corp
|1839.80
|20.20
|1.11
|7,18,142
|Syngene International
|403.70
|3.95
|0.99
|22,60,564
|CESC
|163.94
|1.46
|0.90
|12,98,919
|Bandhan Bank
|176.02
|1.36
|0.78
|1,07,29,624
|Laurus Labs
|1844.30
|14.30
|0.78
|15,53,067
|Manappuram Finance
|366.75
|2.75
|0.76
|25,88,647
|Kaynes Technology India
|3856.30
|26.30
|0.69
|8,06,763
|Radico Khaitan
|4499.00
|29.00
|0.65
|2,99,219
|KFIN Technologies
|936.00
|6.00
|0.65
|2,95,773
|Piramal Pharma
|209.55
|1.31
|0.63
|46,11,692
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|931.70
|4.25
|0.46
|4,98,855
|Natco Pharma
|916.65
|4.15
|0.45
|1,68,655
|Reliance Power
|24.34
|0.10
|0.41
|5,05,52,570
|IIFL Finance
|611.75
|2.40
|0.39
|10,48,214
|Cyient
|857.50
|2.60
|0.30
|3,55,030
|KEC International
|478.85
|1.15
|0.24
|5,85,339
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|1931.60
|3.60
|0.19
|1,58,460
|Aarti Industries
|502.10
|0.90
|0.18
|14,22,279
|Amber Enterprises India
|7435.00
|10.00
|0.13
|2,10,061
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|1885.10
|0.10
|0.01
|2,33,480
|Piramal Finance
|2109.70
|0
|0
|1,68,834
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India
|2638.00
|-2.00
|-0.08
|14,44,759
|Central Depository Services (India)
|1328.00
|-3.00
|-0.23
|5,71,095
|Inox Wind
|78.00
|-0.20
|-0.26
|99,63,031
|Gland Pharma
|2601.00
|-7.30
|-0.28
|3,17,731
|Zensar Technologies
|499.00
|-1.65
|-0.33
|7,07,360
|The Ramco Cements
|933.80
|-3.30
|-0.35
|2,21,192
|RBL Bank
|389.80
|-2.20
|-0.56
|16,93,465
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|1382.80
|-8.00
|-0.58
|2,65,738
|Karur Vysya Bank
|335.55
|-1.95
|-0.58
|8,16,142
|PNB Housing Finance
|1143.00
|-7.00
|-0.61
|14,76,731
|NBCC (India)
|95.33
|-0.92
|-0.96
|47,42,088
|Castrol India
|192.08
|-2.09
|-1.08
|31,22,432
|Himadri Speciality Chemical
|752.65
|-8.35
|-1.10
|43,27,549
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|1628.00
|-20.00
|-1.21
|1,64,486
|Indian Energy Exchange
|127.10
|-1.73
|-1.34
|24,75,559
|Computer Age Management Services
|787.50
|-11.95
|-1.49
|10,11,683
|Indraprastha Gas
|151.94
|-2.39
|-1.55
|7,58,514
|Angel One
|292.00
|-5.10
|-1.72
|40,94,497
|Hindustan Copper
|536.10
|-9.85
|-1.80
|94,31,736
|Five-Star Business Finance
|543.25
|-10.00
|-1.81
|2,69,177
|Aegis Logistics
|1371.00
|-29.00
|-2.07
|16,73,750
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|480.05
|-10.80
|-2.20
|18,95,576
|Affle 3I
|1645.60
|-43.10
|-2.55
|3,10,792
|Sai Life Science
|1365.20
|-48.30
|-3.42
|9,31,312
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|2408.90
|-97.10
|-3.87
|47,79,224
|Navin Fluorine International
|8271.00
|-379.00
|-4.38
|5,90,351
|Firstsource Solutions
|279.85
|-14.10
|-4.80
|91,87,334
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|249.95
|-20.05
|-7.43
|2,26,16,837