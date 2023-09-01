Follow Us

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KARUR VYSYA BANK LTD.

Sector : Finance - Banks - Private Sector | Smallcap | NSE
₹121.75 Closed
0.160.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹118.70₹123.00
₹121.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹67.35₹137.75
₹121.75
Open Price
₹120.70
Prev. Close
₹121.55
Volume
22,78,082

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1123.73
  • R2125.52
  • R3128.03
  • Pivot
    121.22
  • S1119.43
  • S2116.92
  • S3115.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 591.6121.26
  • 1087.55121.45
  • 2084.17122.12
  • 5077.43121.2
  • 10063.47116.31
  • 20055.82106.61

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.99-3.2213.0320.5171.69217.8630.44
0.77-5.34-1.90-1.546.8839.5851.66
-0.29-2.713.3713.0010.67147.50189.57
-0.36-4.19-8.161.58-6.8523.8939.67
0.723.157.6614.4533.06103.8656.72
0.991.469.6828.5827.32125.52-25.41
2.255.2528.3167.2489.52196.6694.47
2.671.176.13-5.465.8118.09-94.90
-1.900.26-6.0018.3211.66106.4398.21
-0.233.31-12.300.09-15.51-23.09-64.91
2.356.5914.747.1821.26163.4978.33
3.175.8141.0447.5694.5623.87-61.91
5.58-3.161.3722.2893.47171.04171.04
-1.71-1.4135.7884.02134.2139.06-12.51
1.53-6.651.78-11.07-30.57-10.44-35.69
0.9128.1554.3878.18179.87407.1257.24
4.0521.1732.3220.997.297.297.29
-3.354.0144.8847.28191.71367.9299.96
1.879.2817.3642.2354.7650.178.93
-0.4315.1023.0237.98183.54222.9232.48

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. Share Holdings

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan3,30,85,0000.9410.09
Nippon India Small Cap Fund3,17,45,6141.14393.49
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund1,71,48,9172.33212.56
SBI Banking & Financial Services Fund1,36,35,1673.87169.01
HSBC Value Fund1,31,64,3001.8163.17
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan99,12,4001.14122.86
UTI Mid Cap Fund88,87,5991.28110.16
Franklin India Prima Fund81,30,4411.16100.78
ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund50,31,8950.1962.37
ICICI Prudential Banking and Financial Services50,23,3290.8862.26
Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
17 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend

About Karur Vysya Bank Ltd.

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1916 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65110TN1916PLC001295 and registration number is 001295. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5587.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 160.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. B Ramesh Babu
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. A K Praburaj
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. M V Srinivasamoorthi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. R Ramkumar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. M K Venkatesan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. K L Vijayalakshmi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. K S Ravichandran
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. K G Mohan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. R Harshavardhan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Meena Hemchandra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Murali Ramaswami
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Karur Vysya Bank Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Karur Vysya Bank Ltd.?

The market cap of Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. is ₹9,771.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Karur Vysya Bank Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. is 7.91 and PB ratio of Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. is 1.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Karur Vysya Bank Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. is ₹121.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Karur Vysya Bank Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. is ₹137.75 and 52-week low of Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. is ₹67.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

