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Karur Vysya Bank Share Price

NSE
BSE

KARUR VYSYA BANK

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Banks
Theme
Bank (Private)

Here's the live share price of Karur Vysya Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹336.30 Closed
-0.03₹ -0.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Karur Vysya Bank Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹334.90₹339.00
₹336.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹201.80₹351.80
₹336.30
Open Price
₹338.00
Prev. Close
₹336.40
Volume
21,196

Source: Dion Global

Karur Vysya Bank Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Karur Vysya Bank		-1.814.1210.432.9953.3948.0154.33
HDFC Bank		-2.13-9.68-6.3-21.9-25.8-3.94-0.53
ICICI Bank		-0.922.9712.431.78-1.0113.3815.14
Kotak Mahindra Bank		0.465.82.95-8.570.472.291.94
Axis Bank		0.69-5.6-2.47-7.717.099.3410.39
Federal Bank		0.019.7620.6925.1982.9238.8432.52
Au Small Finance Bank		3.414.233.087.7646.5314.2211.36
IndusInd Bank		1.193.117.9110.4730.95-10.18-0.34
IDFC First Bank		-0.228.5818.59-0.3122.41-1.2212.26
YES Bank		-0.31-2.99-15.2422.3710.3612.76
RBL Bank		3.177.5112.8925.5647.6921.4816.73
Bandhan Bank		0.72-10.52-14.98.216.18-8.62-10.26
City Union Bank		2.88-3.878.86-2.1834.9228.5712.79
Jammu & Kashmir Bank		2.12-4.0112.3550.9755.8533.3933.82
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank		2.8416.0819.3131.57103.2324.5111.4
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank		-2.417.3612.287.9258.8412.6321.41
South Indian Bank		0.967.9915.2813.8661.6237.5837.72
Karnataka Bank		8.7718.0119.5349.9479.7612.938.63
Equitas Small Finance Bank		0.2-1.723.8712.3833.88-4.354.7
DCB Bank		3.4976.56-0.3951.4717.6215.72

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Karur Vysya Bank has gained 53.39% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (-25.80%), ICICI Bank (-1.01%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (0.47%). From a 5 year perspective, Karur Vysya Bank has outperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (-0.53%) and ICICI Bank (15.14%).

Karur Vysya Bank Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Karur Vysya Bank Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5341.95340.57
10340.4337.41
20321.68328.36
50303.15312.64
100295.65300.9
200282.39281.83

Source: Dion Global

Karur Vysya Bank Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Karur Vysya Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 41.23%, FII holding fell to 17.92%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Karur Vysya Bank Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,97,02,0001.171,175.58
3,19,07,2521.2944.77
1,89,66,1672.06561.59
1,57,97,1603.15467.75
1,21,32,8401.22359.25
1,16,30,7991.93344.39
96,79,6122.14286.61
93,74,7071.99277.59
78,06,5201.3231.15
71,78,8260.67212.57

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Karur Vysya Bank Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 03:52 PM IST ISTKarur Vysya Bank - Schedule of Institutional Investors/Analysts meet
Aug 06, 2026, 01:26 PM IST ISTKarur Vysya Bank - Outcome of AGM
Jul 24, 2026, 09:26 PM IST ISTKarur Vysya Bank - Transcript of Conference Call
Jul 24, 2026, 02:59 AM IST ISTKarur Vysya Bank - Intimation on charge taking by Shri Ravikumar Sadhana, Chief General Manager - Head - Corporate & Commerci
Jul 21, 2026, 09:33 PM IST ISTKarur Vysya Bank - Newspaper Publication

Source: Dion Global

About Karur Vysya Bank

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1916 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65110TN1916PLC001295 and registration number is 001295. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11074.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 193.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Meena Hemchandra
    Non Exe. Ind. Part Time Chairman
  • Mr. B Ramesh Babu
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. B Sankar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. R Ramkumar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. K G Mohan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. R Harshavardhan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • CA. Chinnasamy Ganesan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. R Vidhya Shankar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Murali Ramaswami
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Srimathy Sridhar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Karur Vysya Bank Share Price

What is the share price of Karur Vysya Bank?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Karur Vysya Bank is ₹336.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Karur Vysya Bank?

The Karur Vysya Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Karur Vysya Bank?

The market cap of Karur Vysya Bank is ₹32,509.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Karur Vysya Bank?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Karur Vysya Bank are ₹339.00 and ₹334.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Karur Vysya Bank?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Karur Vysya Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Karur Vysya Bank is ₹351.80 and 52-week low of Karur Vysya Bank is ₹201.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Karur Vysya Bank performed historically in terms of returns?

The Karur Vysya Bank has shown returns of -0.03% over the past day, 10.48% for the past month, 7.29% over 3 months, 54.38% over 1 year, 48.01% across 3 years, and 54.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Karur Vysya Bank?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Karur Vysya Bank are 11.85 and 2.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.77 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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