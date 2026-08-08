Here's the live share price of Karur Vysya Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Karur Vysya Bank
|-1.8
|14.12
|10.43
|2.99
|53.39
|48.01
|54.33
|HDFC Bank
|-2.13
|-9.68
|-6.3
|-21.9
|-25.8
|-3.94
|-0.53
|ICICI Bank
|-0.92
|2.97
|12.43
|1.78
|-1.01
|13.38
|15.14
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|0.46
|5.8
|2.95
|-8.57
|0.47
|2.29
|1.94
|Axis Bank
|0.69
|-5.6
|-2.47
|-7.7
|17.09
|9.34
|10.39
|Federal Bank
|0.01
|9.76
|20.69
|25.19
|82.92
|38.84
|32.52
|Au Small Finance Bank
|3.41
|4.23
|3.08
|7.76
|46.53
|14.22
|11.36
|IndusInd Bank
|1.19
|3.11
|7.91
|10.47
|30.95
|-10.18
|-0.34
|IDFC First Bank
|-0.22
|8.58
|18.59
|-0.31
|22.41
|-1.22
|12.26
|YES Bank
|-0.31
|-2.99
|-1
|5.24
|22.37
|10.36
|12.76
|RBL Bank
|3.17
|7.51
|12.89
|25.56
|47.69
|21.48
|16.73
|Bandhan Bank
|0.72
|-10.52
|-14.9
|8.21
|6.18
|-8.62
|-10.26
|City Union Bank
|2.88
|-3.87
|8.86
|-2.18
|34.92
|28.57
|12.79
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|2.12
|-4.01
|12.35
|50.97
|55.85
|33.39
|33.82
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|2.84
|16.08
|19.31
|31.57
|103.23
|24.51
|11.4
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|-2.4
|17.36
|12.28
|7.92
|58.84
|12.63
|21.41
|South Indian Bank
|0.96
|7.99
|15.28
|13.86
|61.62
|37.58
|37.72
|Karnataka Bank
|8.77
|18.01
|19.53
|49.94
|79.76
|12.9
|38.63
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|0.2
|-1.72
|3.87
|12.38
|33.88
|-4.35
|4.7
|DCB Bank
|3.49
|7
|6.56
|-0.39
|51.47
|17.62
|15.72
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Karur Vysya Bank has gained 53.39% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (-25.80%), ICICI Bank (-1.01%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (0.47%). From a 5 year perspective, Karur Vysya Bank has outperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (-0.53%) and ICICI Bank (15.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|341.95
|340.57
|10
|340.4
|337.41
|20
|321.68
|328.36
|50
|303.15
|312.64
|100
|295.65
|300.9
|200
|282.39
|281.83
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Karur Vysya Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 41.23%, FII holding fell to 17.92%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,97,02,000
|1.17
|1,175.58
|3,19,07,252
|1.2
|944.77
|1,89,66,167
|2.06
|561.59
|1,57,97,160
|3.15
|467.75
|1,21,32,840
|1.22
|359.25
|1,16,30,799
|1.93
|344.39
|96,79,612
|2.14
|286.61
|93,74,707
|1.99
|277.59
|78,06,520
|1.3
|231.15
|71,78,826
|0.67
|212.57
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 03:52 PM IST IST
|Karur Vysya Bank - Schedule of Institutional Investors/Analysts meet
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:26 PM IST IST
|Karur Vysya Bank - Outcome of AGM
|Jul 24, 2026, 09:26 PM IST IST
|Karur Vysya Bank - Transcript of Conference Call
|Jul 24, 2026, 02:59 AM IST IST
|Karur Vysya Bank - Intimation on charge taking by Shri Ravikumar Sadhana, Chief General Manager - Head - Corporate & Commerci
|Jul 21, 2026, 09:33 PM IST IST
|Karur Vysya Bank - Newspaper Publication
Source: Dion Global
Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1916 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65110TN1916PLC001295 and registration number is 001295. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11074.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 193.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Karur Vysya Bank is ₹336.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Karur Vysya Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Karur Vysya Bank is ₹32,509.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Karur Vysya Bank are ₹339.00 and ₹334.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Karur Vysya Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Karur Vysya Bank is ₹351.80 and 52-week low of Karur Vysya Bank is ₹201.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Karur Vysya Bank has shown returns of -0.03% over the past day, 10.48% for the past month, 7.29% over 3 months, 54.38% over 1 year, 48.01% across 3 years, and 54.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Karur Vysya Bank are 11.85 and 2.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.77 per annum.
Source: Dion Global