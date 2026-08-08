What is the share price of Karur Vysya Bank? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Karur Vysya Bank is ₹336.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Karur Vysya Bank? The Karur Vysya Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Karur Vysya Bank? The market cap of Karur Vysya Bank is ₹32,509.81 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Karur Vysya Bank? Today’s highest and lowest price of Karur Vysya Bank are ₹339.00 and ₹334.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Karur Vysya Bank? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Karur Vysya Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Karur Vysya Bank is ₹351.80 and 52-week low of Karur Vysya Bank is ₹201.80 as on .

How has the Karur Vysya Bank performed historically in terms of returns? The Karur Vysya Bank has shown returns of -0.03% over the past day, 10.48% for the past month, 7.29% over 3 months, 54.38% over 1 year, 48.01% across 3 years, and 54.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Karur Vysya Bank? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Karur Vysya Bank are 11.85 and 2.30 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.77 per annum.

Source: Dion Global