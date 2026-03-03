|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8,371.95
|8,359.51
|10
|8,373.85
|8,365.73
|20
|8,348.07
|8,360.15
|50
|8,403.65
|8,403.55
|100
|8,550.82
|8,477.74
|200
|8,646.67
|8,496.71
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India
|2501.20
|57.90
|2.37
|Neuland Laboratories
|13096.00
|271.00
|2.11
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|2077.40
|23.90
|1.16
|IIFL Finance
|499.50
|3.30
|0.67
|Zensar Technologies
|568.40
|3.65
|0.65
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|1405.90
|6.00
|0.43
|Navin Fluorine International
|6269.00
|12.50
|0.20
|Manappuram Finance
|282.00
|-1.25
|-0.44
|Castrol India
|185.82
|-1.09
|-0.58
|Welspun Corp
|817.65
|-7.60
|-0.92
|Tata Chemicals
|710.45
|-6.95
|-0.97
|Laurus Labs
|1065.00
|-10.80
|-1.00
|Amber Enterprises India
|7884.50
|-89.50
|-1.12
|Delhivery
|427.90
|-5.50
|-1.27
|Firstsource Solutions
|210.41
|-2.74
|-1.29
|PNB Housing Finance
|813.30
|-11.45
|-1.39
|Affle 3I
|1357.80
|-19.40
|-1.41
|Gland Pharma
|1794.80
|-27.40
|-1.50
|Radico Khaitan
|2609.00
|-40.50
|-1.53
|Aster DM Healthcare
|644.60
|-10.00
|-1.53
|Aegis Logistics
|677.85
|-10.60
|-1.54
|Cyient
|899.50
|-15.20
|-1.66
|PG Electroplast
|617.30
|-10.60
|-1.69
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|253.45
|-4.40
|-1.71
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|1599.90
|-34.20
|-2.09
|Piramal Pharma
|152.81
|-3.32
|-2.13
|KFIN Technologies
|936.00
|-20.70
|-2.16
|Five-Star Business Finance
|407.80
|-9.35
|-2.24
|Bandhan Bank
|177.66
|-4.32
|-2.37
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|1787.00
|-43.90
|-2.40
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|824.45
|-20.50
|-2.43
|The Ramco Cements
|1099.90
|-29.90
|-2.65
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|1255.90
|-34.30
|-2.66
|CESC
|153.49
|-4.66
|-2.95
|Angel One
|226.32
|-6.88
|-2.95
|Kaynes Technology India
|3736.60
|-119.90
|-3.11
|Aarti Industries
|432.95
|-14.20
|-3.18
|Inox Wind
|89.19
|-2.94
|-3.19
|Natco Pharma
|956.25
|-32.25
|-3.26
|Indian Energy Exchange
|121.52
|-4.12
|-3.28
|Karur Vysya Bank
|315.30
|-10.90
|-3.34
|Central Depository Services (India)
|1228.30
|-43.90
|-3.45
|KEC International
|564.90
|-20.40
|-3.49
|NBCC (India)
|89.36
|-3.31
|-3.57
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|438.45
|-16.35
|-3.59
|Wockhardt
|1310.00
|-51.90
|-3.81
|Computer Age Management Services
|651.30
|-26.30
|-3.88
|Reliance Power
|22.98
|-0.99
|-4.13
|Himadri Speciality Chemical
|457.45
|-27.40
|-5.65
|Redington
|262.85
|-17.60
|-6.28