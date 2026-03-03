Facebook Pixel Code
Nifty Smallcap 50 Index

NSE
BSE

NIFTY SMALLCAP 50

Nifty Smallcap 50
Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index
8167.25 Closed
-1.63-135.05
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:14 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 50 Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7,983.80₹8,260.60
₹8,167.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6,776.05₹9,282.70
₹8,167.25
Open Price
₹7,986.60
Prev. Close
₹8,302.30

Nifty Smallcap 50 Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58,371.958,359.51
108,373.858,365.73
208,348.078,360.15
508,403.658,403.55
1008,550.828,477.74
2008,646.678,496.71

Nifty Smallcap 50 Contribution

Stocks pulling Indices UP

Stocks dragging Indices DOWN

Nifty Smallcap 50 Share Price

Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Multi Commodity Exchange of India		2501.2057.902.37
Neuland Laboratories		13096.00271.002.11
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		2077.4023.901.16
IIFL Finance		499.503.300.67
Zensar Technologies		568.403.650.65
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		1405.906.000.43
Navin Fluorine International		6269.0012.500.20
Manappuram Finance		282.00-1.25-0.44
Castrol India		185.82-1.09-0.58
Welspun Corp		817.65-7.60-0.92
Tata Chemicals		710.45-6.95-0.97
Laurus Labs		1065.00-10.80-1.00
Amber Enterprises India		7884.50-89.50-1.12
Delhivery		427.90-5.50-1.27
Firstsource Solutions		210.41-2.74-1.29
PNB Housing Finance		813.30-11.45-1.39
Affle 3I		1357.80-19.40-1.41
Gland Pharma		1794.80-27.40-1.50
Radico Khaitan		2609.00-40.50-1.53
Aster DM Healthcare		644.60-10.00-1.53
Aegis Logistics		677.85-10.60-1.54
Cyient		899.50-15.20-1.66
PG Electroplast		617.30-10.60-1.69
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		253.45-4.40-1.71
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		1599.90-34.20-2.09
Piramal Pharma		152.81-3.32-2.13
KFIN Technologies		936.00-20.70-2.16
Five-Star Business Finance		407.80-9.35-2.24
Bandhan Bank		177.66-4.32-2.37
Narayana Hrudayalaya		1787.00-43.90-2.40
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility		824.45-20.50-2.43
The Ramco Cements		1099.90-29.90-2.65
Aditya Birla Real Estate		1255.90-34.30-2.66
CESC		153.49-4.66-2.95
Angel One		226.32-6.88-2.95
Kaynes Technology India		3736.60-119.90-3.11
Aarti Industries		432.95-14.20-3.18
Inox Wind		89.19-2.94-3.19
Natco Pharma		956.25-32.25-3.26
Indian Energy Exchange		121.52-4.12-3.28
Karur Vysya Bank		315.30-10.90-3.34
Central Depository Services (India)		1228.30-43.90-3.45
KEC International		564.90-20.40-3.49
NBCC (India)		89.36-3.31-3.57
Poonawalla Fincorp		438.45-16.35-3.59
Wockhardt		1310.00-51.90-3.81
Computer Age Management Services		651.30-26.30-3.88
Reliance Power		22.98-0.99-4.13
Himadri Speciality Chemical		457.45-27.40-5.65
Redington		262.85-17.60-6.28

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
