Additional Delhi Metro interchange station inaugurated at Punjabi Bagh, connecting Green and Pink Lines

Today, the newly constructed additional interchange station on Delhi Metro’s Green Line has been inaugurated by Mangu Singh, Managing Director, DMRC. This interchange station will provide interconnectivity between Green Line (corridor connecting Brig. Hoshiar Singh to Inderlok/Kirti Nagar) and Pink Line (corridor connecting Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar) at the Punjabi Bagh West Metro station. According to DMRC, at this metro station, the platforms for both up and down movement have been built in steel and are situated right above the Punjabi Bagh roundabout. The viaduct on Green Line has been modified to install these pre-fabricated steel platforms. The platforms have come up between the Green Line’s Shivaji Park and Punjabi Bagh metro stations.

This is for the first time, that Delhi Metro has built such a metro station that is linking two operational corridors. (However, in the year 2010, the Chhattarpur Metro station was developed with pre-fabricated steel. After the fabrication work was completed, the structures were brought to site for installation on giant trailers). At the station, boarding and deboarding facilities will be available and as a result of which commuters who want interchanging trains between Green and Pink Lines will be able to use the facility. The platforms are connected by a 212 metre long FOB, which connects the platforms with the Pink Line’s Punjabi Bagh West metro station. According to DMRC, this has been done to offer interconnectivity between the Green and Pink lines.

At present, there is no interconnectivity between the two Delhi Metro corridors. This newly launched facility will be of great benefit to commuters travelling to and from the satellite city of Bahadurgarh as well as other outer Delhi areas such as Nangloi, Mundka, etc. DMRC said passengers will be able to travel to the various locations of the 59 km long Majlis Park – Shiv Vihar Pink corridor. The length of the new platforms are 155 metres and they are connected with the FOB by two extra-large lifts, (each having the capacity of 26 passengers) as well as staircases, the DMRC added.