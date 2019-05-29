Change of guard in Chiefs of Staff Committee: IAF Chief Dhanoa takes over the baton from Lanba

By: |
Published: May 29, 2019 5:03:58 PM

Also, he was the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of South Western Air Command and has also been the Vice Chief of the Air Staff.

According to the Ministry of Defence (MoD), he was the Commanding Officer of a frontline ground attack fighter squadron during the Kargil War in 1999.  Dhanoa has held many critical operational and staff assignments.

The outgoing Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC) and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba handed over the baton of chairman to the Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa.

Dhanoa will be the Chairman COSC with effect from May 31, following the relinquishment of charge by Admiral Sunil Lanba upon superannuation after a distinguished career spanning over four decades.  A supporter of Tri-Services Jointmanship, Lanba was instrumental in harmonizing the efforts of the three Services in a number of Tri-Services issues.

The air chief who has taken over as COSC is an alumnus of Rashtriya Indian Military College and the National Defence Academy, and was commissioned in the Flying Branch of Indian Air Force (IAF) in June 1978.  An experienced fighter pilot and a qualified CAT ‘A’ Flying Instructor; he has over 3000 hours of flying experience to his credit. He has mainly flown the MiG-21 aircraft and has flying experience across the entire spectrum of fighter aircraft of the IAF.

According to the Ministry of Defence (MoD), he was the Commanding Officer of a frontline ground attack fighter squadron during the Kargil War in 1999.  Dhanoa has held many critical operational and staff assignments.

These include command of a frontline fighter Base, Director Fighter Operations and War planning at Western Air Command, Chief Instructor (Air) at DSSC, Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Intelligence) at Air HQ and Senior Air Staff officer of two operational Commands. Also, he was the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of South Western Air Command and has also been the Vice Chief of the Air Staff.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Change of guard in Chiefs of Staff Committee: IAF Chief Dhanoa takes over the baton from Lanba
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition