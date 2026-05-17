The earnings season is in full throttle as more than 600 companies are set to announce their big numbers in the upcoming week. With the recent fuel price hike caused over the prolonged West Asia conflict markets would pay special attention to financial statements of OMCs.

Stocks of BPCL, IOC and Indraprastha Gas would be in limelight after the recent fuel price hike. ‘Dividend King’ ITC, along with pharma majors like Torrent Pharma, and Sun Pharma are also set to declare their Q4 and full-year results.

So in case you don’t miss out on important results. Here’s a date wise list of all the important Q4 results lined up for this week.

May 18: IOC, Indraprastha Gas, and Ola Electric in focus

A total of 97 companies will announce their results on Monday, May 18. Of these focus would be on Q4 and dividend declarations of Indian Oil Corp, and Indraprastha Gas as India battles the energy crisis.

Investors will watch out for the results of Ola Electric, JSW Cement, Zydus Wellness, and pipemaker Astral. Financial statements of Monte Carlo Fashion, and Sun Pharma Advanced Research would also remain in focus.

May 19: PSU stocks- BPCL and BEL to announce Q4

Markets would watch out for the standalone and consolidated results of PSUs like Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Bharat Electronics, and RITES. The defence and infra undertakings may propose a dividend for FY26 as well.

Large cap companies like Zydus Lifesciences, Mankind Pharma, Trident, and PI Industries too will declare their financial statements on Tuesday. Investors will also track the results of Karnataka Bank, Godawari Power, and BASF India as the companies may also recommend a dividend.

In all 118 companies will put out their financial statements on stock exchanges on May 19.

May 20: Lenskart and Jubilant Foodworks in focus

Recently listed eyewear giant Lenskart will declare its Q4 results on Wednesday, May 20. Large-cap companies including Apollo Hospitals, Grasim Industries, and Jubilant Foodworks will also announce their standalone and consolidated results. The companies may also recommend a dividend.

Major stocks like Whirlpool India, Motherson Sumi, IRB Infrastructure, and Bosch India too would attract attention over their financial statements. A total of 143 companies will submit their Q4 results on May 20.

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May 21: ITC and GAIL to declare quarterly and full-year results

Markets would highly watch out for the quarterly and full-year results of FMCG giant ITC, and the company will also announce a final dividend. Major stocks like GAIL, LIC, and Sun TV Network will also announce their results on Thursday, May 21.

Attention will fall on stocks like Aurobindo Pharma, Nykaa, Engineers India, Page Industries, and Emami. Financial results of Max Healthcare, rating agency-ICRA, and Bikaji Foods will also be looked out for and the companies may propose a dividend for FY26.

It would be a hectic day for corporate India with a total of 148 companies announcing their results on Thursday.

May 22: Pharma stocks in focus

Pharma giants, Torrent Pharma and Sun Pharma will announce their quarterly and full-year financial results on Friday, May 22. The companies may also recommend a dividend. Large caps like Hindalco Industries, Royal Enfield parent company- Eicher Motors, and Info Edge (Naukri) will announce their results on Friday as well.

Major stocks like Colgate-Palmolive India, Fortis Healthcare, Jubilant Pharmova, and Century Plyboards too will remain in focus over their Q4 results and dividend declarations.

Cement companies The Ramco Cements and Star Cement will put out their financial statements on Friday. Markets will also track the results of Unichem Laboratories and Indigo Paints. A total of 136 companies will declare their number on May 22.

May 23: NTPC and Divi’s Laboratories to declare Q4

While stock exchanges would be closed on Saturday, May 23, corporate India will continue to unfold major results with largecaps NTPC and Divi’s Laboratories submitting their financial statements on this day. These companies may also recommend a dividend.

Investors would also watch out for the quarterly and full-year results of JK Cement, HBL Engineering, Rainbow Children’s Medicare, and Sarda Energy & Minerals. A total of 36 companies will declare their numbers on Saturday.

Conclusion

It would be a very hectic week for corporate India as a total of 680 companies will declare their results. Market attention would fall on OMCs like BPCL and IOC. Also FMCG stocks like ITC and Jubilant Foodworks would gain traction over their financial statements. Pharma stocks too would remain in focus.