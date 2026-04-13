Earnings season is in full throttle and major companies are in the process of declaring the final dividend for FY26. The payout dates are being announced along with the Q4 results. Key stocks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Prudential AMC ,and Muthoot Finance are in limelight as a result.

Here are the eight major dividend payouts to watch for this week:

#1 ICICI Prudential AMC to recommend final dividend

Indian fund manager ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company will announce its Q4 results and FY26 financial performance on Monday, April 13. The company’s board may also recommend a final dividend for the financial year ending March 31, 2026.

In the previous quarter, the company paid out an interim dividend of Rs 14.85 per share.

#2 Anand Rathi Stock Broker to recommend final dividend

Brokerage firm Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers will announce its quarterly and annual financial results on April 14 and also consider the recommendation of a final dividend for FY26, subject to the approval of shareholders.

In October 2025, the company had declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share.

#3 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance in focus

The stock of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company would garner major attention, as the company’s board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 14 may also see the announcement of a final dividend.

The company will announce its financial performance and may also recommend a final dividend. For FY25, the company paid a final dividend of Rs 0.85 per share.

#4 RIIL to consider dividend

On Wednesday, April 15, markets will focus on the financial performance of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, and the company’s board may also recommend a dividend. For FY25, RIIL had paid out a final dividend of Rs 3.5 per share.

#5 Crisil to announce first interim dividend

Rating agency Crisil will announce its first interim dividend for FY26 alongside its financial performance on Thursday, April 16. The company has fixed the record date as Thursday, and the dividend shall be credited to the eligible shareholders on May 8, 2026.

For FY25, the rating agency also paid a final dividend of Rs 28 per equity share.

#6 HDFC AMC to consider dividend for FY26

Fund manager HDFC Asset Management Company will also announce its financial performance on April 16 and may also recommend a dividend, subject to the approval of shareholders.

For FY25, the company paid out a final dividend of Rs 90 per share.

#7 Muthoot Finance to pay Rs 30 dividend

For FY26, Muthoot Finance has announced an interim dividend of Rs 30 per equity share, and the record date for the same has been fixed for Friday, April 17. Eligible shareholders will receive the payout within 30 days from the date of declaration.

In April 2025, the company had declared an interim dividend of Rs 26 per share.

#8 HDFC Bank dividend in focus

The major limelight of the earnings season would be the financial performance of HDFC Bank, which has been trending over the past month due to its management reshuffle. The lender will announce its results on the weekend, Saturday, April 18. Alongside, the board may also recommend a dividend for FY26.

In July 2025, the private lender had announced a special dividend of Rs 5 per share, while for FY25 the bank paid out a final dividend of Rs 22 per share.