Commuters in Thane, Kalyan, Bhiwandi and Ulhasnagar have moved a step closer to getting a new Metro connection, with Kasheli Depot for Mumbai Metro Line 5 reaching 23% completion as of June 2026.

The depot will support the operation of trains on the 32-km Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan-Ulhasnagar corridor. Although passengers will not use the facility directly, the inspections, repairs, testing and train parking carried out there will be crucial for delivering safe and reliable services.

How will the depot benefit the passengers?

Metro trains will undergo routine inspections and repair work at Kasheli before returning to passenger service. The depot is being constructed to accommodate around 30 trainsets. It will also help in supporting the corridor as services are introduced and expanded.

A test track will be utilised to inspect trains before deployment, while the Depot Control Centre will coordinate train movements within the facility. These arrangements will provide technical support required to keep trains available for service. It will also handle maintenance-related issues.

MMRDA termed Kasheli Depot as the “operational backbone” of Metro Line 5 and stated that it would support “safe, efficient and reliable” services across the four urban centres.

Temporary inspection, testing and commissioning facilities are also being constructed to support the phased roll out amd early operational readiness of the line.

What facilities will the depot have?

The Kasheli Depot is being built over approximately 27 hectares near the Kasheli Toll Plaza. Its facilities will consist of:

-Worksop line for repairs and maintenance

-Inspection bays for routine train checks

-A test track to examine trains before deployment

-Parking area for around 30 trains sets

-A Depot Control Centre to coordinate movements

-Utility infrastructure and advanced maintenance systems

-Administrative buildings and staff quarters

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Depot to support connectivity across four cities

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated the depot shows Maharashtra’s commitment to developing “modern and reliable public transport infrastructure”.

“Metro Line 5 will boost connectivity across Thane, Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Ulhasnagar while advancing our vision of a developed, well-connected Maharashtra,” Fadnavis stated, as per MMRDA.

Difficult soil requires specialised treatment

MMRDA stated the construction has challenging marine clay soil, which must be strengthened to support heavy infrastructure. Advanced ground-improvement techniques are being used in consultation with IIT Bombay to ensure the depot’s long-term structural stability.