Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured multiple engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) orders worth between Rs 5,000 to 10,000 crore in the metals and minerals segment from public sector and private sector companies.

The orders include projects in iron ore handling, steel plant expansion and zinc processing, strengthening the company’s presence across India’s metals and mining value chain.

L&T bags iron ore handling project in Chhattisgarh

L&T in its regulatory filing said it has won an order from India’s largest iron ore producer, a public sector company, for an 18 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) iron ore handling plant in Chhattisgarh.

The project is part of the company’s plan to increase its iron ore production capacity to 100 MTPA by 2030.

Under the contract, L&T will design, engineer, procure, install and commission the downhill conveyor system, screening plant, stockpile, yard equipment, Rapid Wagon Loading System (RWLS) and related auxiliary facilities.

L&T bags multiple order for steel plant expansion in West Bengal

The company has also secured multiple contracts from another public sector Navratna company for the expansion of its steel plant in West Bengal.

The steel plant’s capacity will increase from 2.5 MTPA to 7.1 MTPA. L&T will execute various design-and-build and balance-of-plant packages for the expansion project.

L&T bags zinc processing plant order

Another EPC order is for a zinc processing plant from a leading private sector metals producer.

The scope of work includes design and engineering, procurement, installation, commissioning and related site services. The company said the order further strengthens its position in executing complex non-ferrous metallurgical projects.

Commenting on the order wins, L&T Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said, “This reaffirms L&T’s enduring leadership in the minerals and metals EPC sector and reflect the deep trust customers place in our ability to deliver projects of exceptional scale and complexity. As India accelerates investments in augmenting its Metals & Minerals capacity to support long-term economic growth, L&T remains committed to partnering with the country’s leading enterprises in developing world-class industrial infrastructure.”

About L&T

Larsen & Toubro is a $ 32 billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing, Products and Services, operating across diverse domains and multiple geographies.

L&T share price

Larsen & Turbo (L&T) share price has declined 3.26% in last one month. The stock fell 5.74% in last three months. on year-to-date (YTD) basis, the share price of L&T has declined 7.77%.