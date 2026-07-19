Earnings season is in full throttle, and major auto and FMCG giants are also set to post their Q1 financial statements. Markets will keenly await the Q1FY27 results of large-caps like Infosys, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor.

Additionally, PSU stocks like Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, and NTPC will also be in focus over the renewed hostilities in the West Asia conflict. In case you don’t miss out on any important results, here is a list of all the major results coming out this week.

July 20: Paytm and Ultratech Cement in focus

Streets will start the week with cement major Ultratech Cement and Paytm announcing their first-quarter results. The fintech will also consider a proposal for the issuance of bonus shares for its shareholders.

​Additionally, Bluestone Jewellery , Tata Group company Rallis India, Indian Overseas Bank, Shyam Metalics and Energy, SML Mahindra, and Jaiprakash Power Ventures will post their June quarter results on Monday.

​In all, 47 companies will put out their financial results on July 20.

​July 21: Bajaj Auto and TVS Motors to post Q1 results

​A total of 45 companies are scheduled to announce their Q1FY27 results on Tuesday, July 21. Amongst these, investors will keenly monitor the financial statements of Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company. The latter’s board will also consider the raising of funds via issuance of NCDs up to Rs 1,000 crore.

​First quarter results of Indian Hotels Company, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Total Gas, NDTV, India Mart, Crisil, Bandhan Bank, Medplus Health Services, and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services will gain traction on Tuesday.

July 22: Heaviest day for Large caps

​Wednesday would be a hectic day for corporate India as FMCG giant Nestle India, pharma major Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and heavily tracked Eternal will declare their Q1FY27 earnings on this date.

Adani Group companies- Adani Green and Adani Power will also announce their results on this date. Additionally, earnings of IndusInd Bank, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum, NTPC Green, JSW Energy, and Tata Communications will also be widely tracked.

A total of 58 companies will put out their June quarter results on Wednesday, July 22, and markets will also watch out for the statements of IIFL Finance, UCO Bank, CSB Bank, and beverage company United Spirits.

July 24: NTPC and Tata Consumers in limelight

​Large-caps, including power PSU NTPC, FMCG giant Tata Consumer Products, SBI Life Insurance Company, and NBFC major Shriram Finance, will declare their June quarter results for financial year 2027 on Friday, July 24.

​State-owned lender Bank of Baroda, Adani Group- ACC, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Jindal Steel, Dalmia Bharat, logistics PSU- Container Corporation of India, and CG Power and Industrial Solutions will post their results on Friday, with a total of 57 companies declaring their earnings on July 24.

July 25: IDFC and AU Small Finance Bank in focus

​Banking stocks, including IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank, will remain in focus on Saturday, July 25, over their Q1FY7 earnings. Additionally, markets will also await the results of Five-Star Business Finance and Birla Corporation.

​In all, a total of 14 companies will post their results on Saturday.

Conclusion

​Therefore, 270 companies will put out their Q1FY27 results this week, and markets will closely monitor the earnings of Infosys, Nestle India, and Bajaj Auto. Also, investors will watch out for the financial statements of Indigo, NTPC, and Cipla.

