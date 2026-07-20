Aditya Birla’s Cement arm Ultratech Cement posted a 17% year-on-year jump for its June quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 2,599 crore against Rs 2,225 crore reported in the same quarter last year. The profit expanded, fuelled by increased sales volume. However, on a sequential basis, the cement maker’s bottomline declined by 14% from Rs 2,982 crore reported in Q4FY26.

​The Mumbai-headquartered firm’s revenue from operations in Q1FY27 was reported at Rs 24, 648 crore, expanding nearly 16% on-year from Rs 21,275 crore posted in the year-ago period. Its revenue fell sequentially by more than 4% from Rs 25,799 crore posted in the trailing quarter.

​The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the first quarter was reported at Rs 5,146 crore, advancing 12% YoY from Rs 4, 591 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

​Ultratech Cement: Sales rise 16% YoY

​The Aditya Birla company reported its Q1FY27 consolidated net sales at Rs 24, 465 crore, climbing 16% from Rs 21,040 crore reported in the same quarter last year. On the domestic front, its sales volume expanded by 13% at 39.2 million tonnes.

​The cement major reported its capacity utilisation at 81% of the installed capacity of 200.1 MTPA domestically. The firm’s operating EBITDA per tonne also rose to Rs 1,214 against Rs 1,198/mt posted in Q1FY26.

​“The strong performance reflects UltraTech’s ability to deliver profitable growth at scale, supported by disciplined market execution, operating efficiencies and continued integration of acquired assets,” the company said in its exchange filing.

Ultratech Cement share price

The company’s stock was up 1.45% in the intraday session. Over the past one month its share price has delivered a return of 5%, while over the past six months it has fallen by more than2%.