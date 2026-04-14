On Tuesday, Volkswagen India launched the new Taigun midsize SUV with a segment-first 75% assured buyback programme. The SUV – priced from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.29 lakh, ex-showroom – guarantees a residual value of 75% of the ex-showroom price, for usage up to three years or 30,000 km, but only on models booked before May 31.

In other words, if you purchase the Rs 10.99 lakh entry-level variant, Volkswagen guarantees a buyback value of Rs 8.24 lakh after three years, provided the vehicle has not exceeded 30,000 km. Similarly, if you purchase the top-end Rs 19.29 lakh entry-level variant, Volkswagen guarantees a buyback value of Rs 14.47 lakh after three years.

Although buybacks are popular in EVs, it’s the first time such a scheme has been launched in the midsize petrol SUV segment. Volkswagen India brand director Nitin Kohli said that the programme provides a “unique impetus for customers to choose the new Taigun,” focusing on peace of mind alongside a more attractive price proposition.

Unpacking new features

The SUV gets a new 8-speed automatic transmission paired with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, as well as the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. Beyond the financial package, the new Taigun introduces up to 40 updates across its lineup.

Safety is a core pillar of the refresh; the SUV maintains its 5-star Global-NCAP rating for both adult and child occupants, and now features six airbags as standard across all variants. These features are integrated into a body structure based on the MQB platform, which includes over 40 safety-specific elements like multi-collision braking and electronic stability control.

Technologically, the new Taigun features the ‘Hello Volkswagen’ voice assistant, which is now powered by Google Cloud’s Automotive AI Agent for more intuitive interactions. The cabin is equipped with a 25.65-cm (10.1-inch) infotainment system, a fully digital cockpit with turn-by-turn navigation, and a smart touch ‘Climatronic’ AC system.

The exterior design has been refreshed with a new front grille, an integrated light band, and segment-first illuminated logos at both the front and rear. Available in nine colours, the top-tier GT Plus Sport variant further distinguishes itself with red-painted brake calipres and signature GT branding. Historically, these higher trimlines have accounted for nearly 60% of the Taigun’s sales, Kohli said.