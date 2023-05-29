scorecardresearch
IAF aircraft makes crash landing in Madhya Pradesh; no casualty reported

Bhind Superintendent of Police Manish Khatri refused to give any comment regarding the incident saying the IAF spokesperson will inform about it.

Earlier in May, a IAF’s MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed on a house in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan. (Representational Photo)

According to a police official an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft on Monday made a crash landing in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh, reported PTI. As per the report, no casualty has been reported so far. 

Chambal Zone Inspector General of Police S Saxena said, “I have come to know that the aircraft made a crash landing. There was no fatality or injury in the landing (process),” reported PTI.

Bhind Superintendent of Police Manish Khatri refused to give any comment regarding the incident saying the IAF spokesperson will inform about it. 

The Indian armed forces have witnessed a series of such incidents that mostly point out technical glitches. 

Earlier in May, a IAF’s MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed on a house in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan on Monday, leaving three women dead and as many others injured on the ground. 

A month ago, an Indian Army chopper crashed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district. Another accident happened in Kochi in April when a Coast Guard helicopter during trials made a crash landing.

This March in Mumbai a Navy chopper had “ditched” after performing VVIP duties. In October last year, two incidents of army chopper crashes were reported in Arunachal Pradesh.

First published on: 29-05-2023 at 12:54 IST

