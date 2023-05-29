IAF aircraft makes crash landing in Madhya Pradesh; no casualty reported

According to a police official an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft on Monday made a crash landing in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh, reported PTI. As per the report, no casualty has been reported so far.

Chambal Zone Inspector General of Police S Saxena said, “I have come to know that the aircraft made a crash landing. There was no fatality or injury in the landing (process),” reported PTI.

Bhind Superintendent of Police Manish Khatri refused to give any comment regarding the incident saying the IAF spokesperson will inform about it.

The Indian armed forces have witnessed a series of such incidents that mostly point out technical glitches.

Earlier in May, a IAF’s MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed on a house in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan on Monday, leaving three women dead and as many others injured on the ground.

#WATCH | An Apache AH-64 helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a precautionary landing near Bhind, Madhya Pradesh during routine operational training. All crew and the aircraft are safe. The rectification party has reached the site.



Visuals of the Apache. pic.twitter.com/uifotO0zPm — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2023

A month ago, an Indian Army chopper crashed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district. Another accident happened in Kochi in April when a Coast Guard helicopter during trials made a crash landing.

This March in Mumbai a Navy chopper had “ditched” after performing VVIP duties. In October last year, two incidents of army chopper crashes were reported in Arunachal Pradesh.