 Gala Games collaborates with PokerGO to launch Web3 poker platforms

On May 22, 2023, GameFi project Gala Games mentioned it will launch a new Web3 social poker in association with PokerGo, a Las Vegas poker streaming platform, stated Cointelegraph. It is believed that PokerGo play users will be able to redeem real-world prizes. The PokerGo will undergo beta testing in June before getting released at the end of this year.

Sources revealed that in May 2022, PokerGo released their 1,326 Genesis nonfungible tokens (NFT) collection which represented all hand combinations in Texas Hold’em. The collection included about 52 Ether valued at 0.1 ETH. Initially, NFT holders had perks that included “chances to win cash, memorabilia, and merchandise when their hand appears in winning moments,” Cointelegraph added.

Also Read Hotbit announces the urgent withdrawal of funds

Furthermore, on May 22, 2023, “PokerGO Genesis NFT holders will receive beneficial status within the game, and the two sides plan to host special events inside the PokerGO Studio in Las Vegas,” developers told Cointelegraph.

(With insights from Cointelegraph

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn