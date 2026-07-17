Choosing the right pension fund under the National Pension System (NPS) has never been easy. With multiple pension fund managers, different asset allocation options, and performance figures that often rely on point-to-point returns, many subscribers struggle to determine which fund has actually delivered the best long-term performance.

To bridge this gap, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has launched NPS PRIDE-DISHA (Pension Fund Returns for Informed Decision & Empowerment).

According to PFRDA, it is a comparison and decision-support tool developed to help subscribers evaluate the historical performance of schemes and pension funds under the National Pension System (NPS).

The tool is customised based on the subscriber’s investment preference (Auto or Active), investment date, and contribution amount towards Tier I (Pension Account).

Realistic, time-weighted performance comparisons are made possible by the calculator’s use of daily Net Asset Value (NAV) data to calculate investment outcomes using the Extended Internal Rate of Return (XIRR) technique, which allows NPS subscribers to make informed retirement planning decisions by evaluating how regular monthly contributions would have grown across different pension plans during a selected review period.

What is NPS PRIDE-DISHA?

NPS PRIDE – DISHA is a deterministic comparison tool built using nearly 5,000 days of

historical Net Asset Value (NAV) data of pension funds operating under NPS, according to PFRDA.

Unlike traditional point-to-point return comparisons, NPS PRIDE-DISHA allows members to see how their retirement funds would have grown under various investment options and pension funds based on past performance.

“Disha utilises historical scheme-wise NAV since 2008 and employs the Extended Internal Rate of Return (XIRR) methodology to present a subscriber-oriented assessment of PF performance. It allows users to evaluate returns across a defined set of investment combinations for specified time periods, based on historical NAV. It is emphasized that NPS PRIDE – DISHA does not provide any future projections or assumptions-based estimates,” PFRDA said in a statement.

This online tool provides nearly 4800 combinations of various investment choices to compare based on 1.10 lac NAV data sets, according to PFRDA.

Purpose of NPS PRIDE-DISHA

Traditionally, NPS subscribers have evaluated pension funds primarily by comparing the point-to-point returns of individual asset classes such as Equity (E), Corporate Bonds (C), and Government Securities (G).

While these return figures provide a snapshot of performance over a specific period, they do not accurately reflect the experience of subscribers who make regular contributions over several years through voluntary investments or employer-sponsored NPS accounts.

Recognising this limitation, the PFRDA introduced NPS PRIDE-DISHA to offer a more realistic and subscriber-centric assessment of pension fund performance.

Since NPS investments are typically spread across multiple asset classes in predefined proportions, the tool enables subscribers to compare different pension funds and asset allocation choices based on how their retirement corpus would have grown through periodic contributions, rather than relying solely on conventional point-to-point returns.

Key features of NPS PRIDE-DISHA

The tool makes use of 5000 days of daily historical NAV data of pension funds for generating accurate performance analysis.

The XIRR method, which more accurately reflects the experience of subscribers making regular contributions, is used to calculate returns.

Additionally, the tool can evaluate past performance according to subscriber-specific factors such as age, choice, contribution amount, and investment commencement date. It provides investors with a clear picture of their anticipated wealth by displaying the final total corpus at maturity, which is determined using actual contributions, NAV growth, and compounding.

Investment options with Active Choice, Auto Choice, and Composite are supported by this tool.

Performance analysis of Pension funds that were in operation throughout the chosen time period can also be compared using the tool.

For market-wide benchmarking of all schemes and pension funds, the tool displays the presentation in an easy-to-understand bar graph style.

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How to use NPS PRIDE-DISHA?

Visit https://pfrda.org.in/pride-calculator portal and enter your basic details such as date of birth, contribution start date (must be a past date) and monthly contribution amount.

Now select up to 2 schemes to compare and view the results.

The calculator displays accumulated corpus value, XIRR returns and visual bar-graph comparisons across pension funds.

PFRDA plans more features for NPS PRIDE-DISHA

NPS PRIDE-DISHA is aimed at helping subscribers make better retirement planning decisions by providing transparent, standardised and easy-to-understand performance comparisons of pension funds. It is expected to improve investor awareness and strengthen the overall NPS ecosystem.

However, this is just the beginning. PFRDA has said it plans to add several new features to the platform, including comparisons for Tier II accounts, MSF schemes, NPS Vatsalya schemes, and investment returns based on rolling and trailing return analysis, making the tool even more comprehensive in the future.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the PFRDA circular dated 14th July, 2026. The information is intended for general awareness only and should not be construed as legal, tax or financial advice. Readers should refer to the original PFRDA notification or consult a qualified professional for guidance specific to their circumstances.

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