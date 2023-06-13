scorecardresearch
eToro to discontinue certain tokens for its US-based users

Reportedly, eToro mentioned that SOL is not part of eToro

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, eToro is a retail trading platform
According to Cointelegraph, eToro, a retail trading platform, discontinued buying Algorand (ALGO $0.11), Decentraland (MANA $0.35), Polygon, (MATIC $0.6439) and Dash (DASH $29) for users in the United States. Supposedly, this was done in response to the current lawsuit made by the SEC. 

Sources revealed that this step was taken after Robinhood stopped supporting MATIC, Cardano, Solana and two other cryptocurrencies regarded as securities by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Cointelegraph added. 

“ eToro has a framework in place which reviews the crypto assets we offer in light of the rapidly evolving regulatory landscape. Due to recent developments, we will be making some changes to our crypto offering for US customers,” eToro tweeted. 

It is believed that the community questioned eToro US  for not commenting on Solana (SOL), which was also mentioned in the lawsuit by SEC.  Furthermore, in response to this eToro replied that SOL is not part of eToro, Cointelegraph concluded. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 13-06-2023 at 15:27 IST

