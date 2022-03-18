Virginia Sharma named India marketing head for Google Cloud

Sharma was previously associated with JioSaavn

Virginia Sharma has been appointed as the India marketing head for Google Cloud. Sharma was previously associated with JioSaavn where she was responsible for driving the adoption of JioSaavn’s advertising solutions for brands and overseeing agency and client relationships.

Prior to JioSaavn, Sharma was with LinkedIn as sales director, marketing solutions. She was associated with the organisation for about six years. Before LinkedIn, Sharma worked with IBM as well in different roles including vice president, marketing, systems and technology group; CMO India/VP, marketing and communications; director, marketing and communications, software; among others.

An Indian School of Business alumnus, Sharma has been in the marketing domain since 1999.

