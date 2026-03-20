Royal Enfield Meteor 350 sells 6 lakh units so far: We rode it to find out why

Royal Enfield has sold 6 lakh units since its launch in 2020 and we ride it to find out why this heavy single-cylinder cruiser clicks with motorcylists.

Royal Enfield has quietly achieved a major milestone in the heavyweight cruiser category – it has sold 6 lakh units of the Meteor 350 cruiser since the first one rolled out of the production line in 2020. While that number may not bother the top-selling Classic 350 and the Hunter 350, the Meteor remains one of the top-5 motorcycles in the sub-400cc category in India every month. Outside India, the Meteor 350 appeals to riders seeking a relaxed countryside cruiser without spending a fortune on its maintenance.

So, that makes the Meteor 350 successful by all means. Even though many consider it a tweaked version of the Classic 350, the Meteor continues to draw customers in showrooms. Royal Enfield recently gave the motorcycle a facelift, upgrading the headlight clutter, a slipper clutch and some fresh new paint schemes – changes that have only made it more appealing in the premium section of the 350cc class of bike.

But what makes the Meteor 350 so desirable? Is it just the price post the GST 2.0 revision? Or is it the American cruiser-inspired design theme that Indian riders adore? Or, is it the modification potential?

Royal Enfield lent us a fully-loaded Meteor 350 in the Supernova Black to help us find out.

Meteor 350: What clicks in its favour?

The Meteor 350 relies on the same J-Series platform that underpins the Classic 350, Bullet 350, Hunter 350 and Goan Classic 350 – the same 349cc air-oil cooled engine that makes 20.2 bhp at 6100 RPM and 27 Nm of torque at 4000 RPM. Being an owner of the Hunter 350, I know how this engine behaves and what it demands from the rider. That said, the Hunter 350’s sharper chassis with a shorter wheelbase and the smaller 17-inch wheels make the bike agile. On the Meteor 350, it’s an entirely different story.

ALSO READ The Yamaha XSR 155 shows that retro motorcycling doesn’t need a heavy 350cc engine and lots of torque

With a bigger 19-inch front wheel, higher rake angle and trail angle, longer wheelbase, plus the additional weight, the Meteor 350 behaves like a larger motorcycle. It feels substantial on open roads, tight city lanes, and even off the tarmac. U-turns need more space, but the high-speed stability benefits from such a ride setup.

It’s all about how you sit and feel

The Meteor’s physical layout is perhaps its greatest strength. With a seat height of just 765 mm and a feet-forward, laid-back posture, the motorcycle delivers what many call a “couch-like” riding position. This geometry not only lowers the intimidation factor for shorter riders and newcomers but also dramatically reduces fatigue during long rides or stop-and-go city traffic. The focus here is totally on relaxation rather than a zippy ride. Sports bike enthusiasts may find the laid-back posture harsh on the back, especially on poorly surfaced roads, where the softer rear sprung suspension transfers the shock to your spine (this is where the cruiser design falls behind).

The 2026 Royal Enfield Meteor 350

The softly tuned suspension setup with nice damping on both front and rear makes you feel like gliding over small potholes and undulations. Even when the roads deteriorate (or cease to exist), the Meteor soaks up most of the rough bits with absolute ease.

The sense of space for both the rider and pillion is another bonus point here – you can stretch out comfortably and still carry some backpacks. For tourers, the large tank area should allow for larger tank-bag mountings.

The new slip-and-assist clutch introduced as part of the 2025 update reduces lever effort significantly, while short gearing ensures brisk launches from traffic lights, making it one of the most city-friendly options in Royal Enfield’s 350cc lineup.

The little details that count

Once yous how the Meteor 350 open highway stretches, it’s easy to see why 6 lakh customers have ridden this machine to their homes. The long-stroke engine settles into a relaxed, vibration-free rhythm between 80–100 km/h, while the chassis and suspension ensure a stable and comfortable ride.

Similar to the other 350s, Royal Enfield has loaded the bike with a Tripper Navigation pod that delivers smartphone-linked turn-by-turn guidance, while a USB Type-C charging port keeps devices powered. Top-spec trims like Stellar, Aurora, and Supernova add pillion backrests, adjustable levers, and superior details (chrome handlebars, mirrors and trims) to give it a premium look. Some variants also offer tubed spoke wheels for a retro feel. The Tripper Navigation pod is a hit-and-miss arrangement for navigation in cities, and I hope Royal Enfield eventually brings the more capable Himalayan 450’s Tripper Dash 2.0 to the Meteor and other 350 models in the future.

As part of the safety net, you get dual-channel ABS as standard. The city-friendly LED lighting with frosted white lenses enhances the aesthetics, and rotary-style switchgear gives it a neo-retro feel. Touring riders should consider adding auxiliary lamps for better illumination on the highway, though.

2026 Royal Enfield Meteor 350: The conclusion

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

The Meteor 350 has always been one of the most laid-back and comfortable motorcycles in Royal Enfield’s 350cc category, i.e., one of the best small-capacity cruisers you can buy. It is accessible to riders of all builds, rides comfortably on our roads, offers spacious seating for pillion, and most importantly, a confident, torquey engine that can tow you through anything the road has to throw at you. Being a Royal Enfield, you can get it repaired anywhere, and maintenance is relatively easy on the wallet.

With most boxes ticked, the Meteor 350’s Rs 1.96 lakh starting price makes it an easy pick for cruising enthusiasts. It’s not for everyone, but if you’re eyeing your first cruiser, it’s likely to keep you smiling.

And that’s why Royal Enfield has managed to sell 6 lakh units of the Meteor 350; it might continue to do so for the years to come.