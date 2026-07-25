Indian Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation on Saturday on social media platform X, handing a victory to youth protesters nationwide who had demanded that he quit to take responsibility for examination ⁠paper ​leaks.

The minister announced his resignation just as police fired tear gas to scatter young protesters in New Delhi, hours before their leaders ​were set ​to hold another round ⁠of talks with ministers.

“Considering the situation that has arisen at Jantar Mantar and across ‌the country, so that anti-national forces do not take advantage of this situation … I have sent my resignation letter to the Prime Minister,” Pradhan wrote in his post.”I deeply respect the aspirations, feelings, and legitimate expectations of ⁠the country’s ⁠youth.”

How are protestors reacting and celebrating

Following Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, visuals of celebration and cheers have erupted among the thousands of protesters who have been rallying in ⁠central ‌Delhi and elsewhere as the news ​spread. Federal authorities have restricted access ‌to the internet and to 18 metro stations to try to limit the ‌protest in the capital.

Videos from the protest venue showed demonstrators cheering, raising slogans and embracing one another shortly after news of Pradhan’s resignation emerged. The development followed weeks of protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination and wider concerns about the country’s examination system.

“We have done it. Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned,” CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said, claiming the decision as a victory for the students who had continued the agitation despite police action and repeated negotiations with the Centre.

“Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation is proof that if people are not afraid and do not bow before the government, they can secure the resignation of anyone,” Dipke said.

Quoting the Hindi saying, “Jhukti hai duniya, jhukaane vaala chahiye,” he added that the resignation had challenged the widely held perception that ministers did not step down under the Narendra Modi government.

Wangchuk on Pradhan’s resignation

Prominent educator and social activist Sonam Wangchuk hailed Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation as a big victory for democracy. Taking to social media platform X, Sonam Wangchuk congratulated CJP, Gen Z and all citizens that participated in the protest for shedding fear and rising up from every corner of the country.

“Direct democracy… straight from the streets. It’s a victory of peace, patience & persévérance. Congratulations CJP, Gen Z of the nation and thank you all citizens for shedding fear and the fear of fear and rising up from every corner of the nation,” Wangchuk posted on X.

IT'S A VICTORY OF DEMOCRACY

direct democracy… straight from the streets.

It's a victory of peace, patience & persévérance.

Congratulations CJP, Gen Z of the nation and thank you all citizens for shedding fear and the fear of fear and rising up from every corner of the nation.… pic.twitter.com/rSLOfvba2R — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 25, 2026

“FROM ACCOUNTABILITY, NOW TO REFORMS,” (sic) Wangchuk concluded.

2 more demands left to be resolved

The CJP also celebrated the development on social media, posting “Long live student power” and marking Pradhan’s resignation as the first of its major demands to have been met. The resignation was widely described by protesters and their supporters as a symbolic victory for the student-led movement.

However, Dipke made it clear that the celebrations would not mark the end of the agitation. The group said protesters would remain at Jantar Mantar until the government acted on its remaining demands.

According to the CJP, these include compensation of Rs 1 crore each for the families of students who died by suicide and an assurance that no punitive or legal action would be taken against those who participated in the protests.

“Rs 1 crore to the families of all students who died by suicide: pending. No action against any of the student protesters: pending,” the organisation posted on X, placing a check mark only against its demand for Pradhan’s resignation.

The group has also sought accountability for the police action against protesters in Delhi. The agitation intensified after confrontations between demonstrators and police near Jantar Mantar and Sansad Marg, drawing further support from students, activists and Opposition parties.

For the protesters, however, the resignation represented only the first step. Dipke said the movement would now press the government to fulfil the remaining demands and ensure that the controversy resulted in broader changes to the examination system rather than ending with the departure of one minister.

Gandhi, Kejriwal react to Pradhan’s resignation

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday hailed the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as a decisive triumph over governmental arrogance, calling it a milestone moment for the nation’s youth and democratic accountability.

Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi also congratulated all student protestors on what he too labelled a victory of democracy and urged more citizens who are concerned with the current government’s actions against any faction of society to raise their voice for democracy.

धर्मेंद्र प्रधान का इस्तीफा हमारे education system को फिर से संवारने की दिशा में बहुत बड़ा कदम है।



शाबाश देश भर के छात्रों, आप सभी पर गर्व है।



सड़कों पर आ कर लोकतंत्र, संविधान और अपने भविष्य की रक्षा में डट कर खड़े होने वाले हर एक युवा, हर छात्र को बहुत-बहुत बधाई।



2 मांगें… pic.twitter.com/Uc2cEOCVKA — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 25, 2026

Resignation follows talks with Centre

The resignation came a day after CJP representatives met Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh for another round of negotiations. Protest leaders had told the government that Pradhan’s removal was “non-negotiable”, while seeking action on compensation and cases registered against demonstrators.

Ahead of Saturday’s announcement, the Centre had reportedly sought additional time to decide on the resignation demand. The CJP had maintained that protests would continue regardless of other proposed reforms unless political responsibility was fixed.

Anger ​had ​boiled over the week ​since Police officials on Monday injured many students, launching baton charges and firing ​tear gas to deter crowds of ⁠protesters marching on parliament. The protests, led largely by young people and triggered by discontent over leaks ‌of ⁠question papers for high-stakes entrance exams, reflect anger over job scarcity, corruption and government ​accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)