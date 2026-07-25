Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned as the Education Minister on Saturday after weeks of protests that demanded his removal over alleged leaks in NEET examination and irregularities in the education system. Pradhan entered the Lok Sabha by winning the Sambalpur seat in Odisha in 2024.

In his 2024 Lok Sabha election affidavit, he declared individual assets worth Rs 2.32 crore. After deducting his liabilities of Rs 32.80 lakh, his calculated net worth comes to around Rs 1.99 crore.

Pradhan submitted the affidavit while contesting the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat in Odisha.

How much is Dharmendra Pradhan worth?

Pradhan declared movable assets of Rs 1.40 crore and immovable assets worth at Rs 92.50 lakh. His total assets amounted to Rs 2.32 crore.

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Key details

Category Details Dharmendra Pradhan’s calculated net worth Rs 1.99 crore Pradhan’s total assets Rs 2.32 crore Pradhan’s total liabilities Rs 32.80 lakh Family’s combined assets Rs 6.92 crore Family’s calculated net worth Rs 6.39 crore Family’s combined liabilities Rs 53.38 lakh Pending criminal cases declared Three Criminal convictions declared None Highest educational qualification MA in Anthropology

His wife, Mridula Thakur Pradhan, declared movable assets worth Rs 2.95 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 1.38 crore. Her total assets stands at Rs 4.33 crore. After deducting liabilities of Rs 20.58 lakh, her calculated net worth becomes Rs 4.13 crore.

Their daughter, Naimisha Pradhan, declared assets of Rs 25.29 lakh, whereas their son, Nishant Pradhan, has assets worth Rs 1.63 lakh.

The family’s total assets stood at Rs 6.92 crore, whereas its liabilities amounted to Rs 53.38 lakh. After accounting for the liabilities, the family’s calculated net worth comes to approximately Rs 6.39 crore.

Income, cash and investments

Pradhan declared an income of Rs 12.75 lakh for financial year 2022-23. His wife reported Rs 49.92 lakh, whereas their son had no taxable income.

Pradhan reported having Rs 35,000 in cash, and his wife declared Rs 40,000. Their daughter and son reported Rs 10,000 and Rs 7,000, respectively.

The family’s bank accounts, Public Provident Fund, fixed deposits along with other deposits totalled approximately Rs 1.75 crore.

It also declared mutual-fund investment of around Rs 80.40 lakh. Insurance investments’ values across the family amounted to around Rs 67.72 lakh.

Land, homes, vehicles and jewellery

As per Pradhan affidavit, he has agricultural land worth Rs 12 lakh and non-agricultural land valued at Rs 20.50 lakh in the Angul district, Odisha. He also declared a 50% share in an apartment in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. The affidavit lists its approximate current market value as Rs 60 lakh under his assets.

His wife declared residential properties worth Rs 1.38 crore. These comprise a property in Manikmara, Talcher, and a 50% share in the Ghaziabad apartment, whose approximate value is listed as Rs 60 lakh under her assets.

Pradhan declared having a 2011 Honda City. His wife declared 10 vehicles categorised in the affidavit as commercial motor vehicles, with a combined depreciated value of around Rs 67.78 lakh.

Pradhan also has 200 grams of gold and 2.5 kg of silver, together valued at Rs 13.50 lakh. His wife reported 500 grams of gold and 10 kg of silver worth Rs 35 lakh.

What liabilities did Pradhan declare?

Pradhan declared a Rs 10.80 lakh housing loan from Punjab National Bank and liabilities totalling Rs 22 lakh to four people named in the affidavit.

His wife declared a housing loan of Rs 20.58 lakh from IDBI Bank. The affidavit mentioned no outstanding government, GST, income-tax or property tax dues for the family.

Education background and criminal cases

Pradhan declared a Master of Arts degree in Anthropology from Utkal University, which he cleared in 1990, as his highest educational qualification.

The affidavit registered three pending criminal cases and no convictions. It also stated about two cases registered in 2019 in which final reports have been submitted.



