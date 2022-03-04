Ducati SuperSport 950S Review | A very sporty sports-tourer

The one thing that synonymous with all Ducatis is that they’re wild machines itching to lunge forward, they’re not really meant for the laid back rider. Not that a Ducati can’t be ridden at 40 km/h but it’ll most likely be the happiest screaming above 9,000 rpm. So, if the Italians would build a sports tourer, it would have to be nearly as pretty and sporty as the Panigale and nearly as comfortable as the Multistrada. And hence, meet SuperSport 950.

Bellezza

There isn’t much to say about the design and styling on this bike as its simply gorgeous. We test rode the 950S model which gets the elegant white paint job. With the exposed red frame, single-sided swingarm, a face bit like the Panigale, the SuperSport 950S turns heads and keeps them locked on it. If one isn’t an eagle-eyed motorcyclist, they might confuse it for a Panigale V2.

Prestazione

The prestazione (performance) promised by the SuperSport 950 is definitely due delivered. The 937cc L-twin makes 110 hp which is not too big a number but the power delivery and response on the throttle makes it worthwhile.

Playing at and beyond 6,000-7,000 rpm, the SuperSport 950 gains it true Ducati self and also when the stock exhaust sounds better. Slip it to Sport mode and the aggression is notably raised. Plus, it gets a bidirectional quickshifter which works flawlessly. In the Urban mode, this Ducati is capable of being civilised. It doesn’t feel twitchy and can easily be used for city commutes.

Dinamica Di Marcia

In the hyphenated word of sports-tourer, the SuperSport 950 leans more towards the ‘sports’ of it. The handlebars are raised and the footpegs are rather down below so legs aren’t cramped as they’d be on a supersport bike, but even so the SuperSport 950 offers a sporty seating position. Comparing it to a close rival, Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX which offers nearly an ADV-style seating position, Ducati’s sports-tourer is way sportier with the rider leaning forward on the bars. And this does help with better control and handling.

The major difference between the standard version and the 950S model is the Ohlins suspension setup with fully adjustable 48 mm forks and a linkage mounted rear shock. Not only do they look good, they make it worthwhile to spend more money to buy the S model.

The suspension is set up soft and that means it is comfortable on the street and you can ride over undulations without worrying too much. On a race track though, it may not be quick as a gazelle to switch directions.

The 6-axis IMU that includes cornering ABS and cornering traction control makes the ride further easy. The Brembo callipers make for brakes that work perfectly. Plus, the seat height is a very accessible 810 mm. If the wallet allows, the SuperSport should be a first-time Ducati buyer’s first Ducati ever.











Conclusione

There are a couple of things potentially annoying. The rearview mirrors were designed and fitted by someone serving their notice and leaving Ducati on a bad note. The positioning is odd and they vibrate to the point where nothing’s visible on them. And while making a U-turn, the handlebar traps your hand against the fuel tank on full steering lock. At its price, there’s rather a lot available in the market and similar performance at smaller price tags like the Ninja 1000 SX which retails at Rs 11,51,000 (ex-showroom).

But one thing it never fails to do is to make you feel special. The pops and bangs when you lift off the throttle generate a grin inside the helmet each time. It is fast but friendly and sporty but comfortable.

If you’re going to frequent a race track, a Panigale V2 or even a V4 will be more your speed. The SuperSport may not deliver on very aggressive and competitive riding on the track too well, but it will definitely show you a good time on a relaxed track day on Sundays. So, if the objective is to ride around the city on an ever-so-gorgeous motorcycle, often show it mountain twisties, and sometimes a race track as well, look no further.

Ducati SuperSport 950S specifications and price:

Engine: 937cc L-twin

Power: 110 hp at 9,000 rpm

Torque: 93 Nm at 6,500 rpm

Ride modes: Urban, Touring, Sport

Bidirectional quickshifter

6-axis IMU

Full TFT colour instrumentation

Weight: 210 kg

Seat height: 810 mm

Adjustable windscreen

Fully adjustable Ohlins 48 mm USD forks

Fully adjustable single shock

Front: 2 x 320 mm semi floting discs with Brembo M4-32 callipers

Rear: 245 mm disc

Cornering ABS

Diablo Rosso III tyres

Fuel tank: 16 litres

Price

Standard: Rs 14,31,000 (ex-showroom)

950S: Rs 16,74,000 (ex-showroom)