Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu has showered praise on BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan following his ouster from the Cabinet. The senior politician had tendered his resignation after multi-week protests over the NEET examination row — insisting that it was “to ensure that anti-national forces do not exploit the situation”. Vembu said on Sunday that he was “sad to see Pradhan resign” and lauding the former Minister for “putting the nation above self”.

“Shri Dharmendra Pradhan is one of the finest public servants I know. He cares deeply about the youth of this nation, and particularly about rural students. We have had many discussions on how to better skill our rural youth. I am sad to see him resign. He has put the nation above self, and my respect for him is even greater now,” the businessman wrote on X.

He concluded with a warm note of gratitude, thanking Pradhan for his service.

“Please keep fighting the good fight,” the post urged.

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan is one of the finest public servants I know. He cares deeply about the youth of this nation, and particularly about rural students. We have had many discussions on how to better skill our rural youth. I am sad to see him resign. He has put the nation… — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) July 25, 2026

Dharmendra Pradhan has put India above self: Vembu

Vembu said he was saddened by Pradhan’s resignation, but he framed the move as an act of responsibility rather than loss. In his view, Pradhan had chosen to place the nation above personal interest, and that decision deepened his respect for him. By saying that Pradhan “has put the nation above self,” Vembu cast the resignation as a demonstration of public duty and integrity.

That sentiment gave the message a strongly personal and moral tone. Rather than treating the resignation simply as a political or administrative development, Vembu interpreted it as evidence of character. His response suggested that in public life, stepping aside when required can be as meaningful as holding office, especially when done in service of a larger national interest.

A key part of Vembu’s message was his emphasis on rural students and the need to better skill India’s rural youth. He said he and Pradhan had “many discussions” on how to strengthen this area, suggesting that the issue was one of shared concern and continued policy interest. For Vembu, the challenge is not merely to expand access to education, but to ensure that young people in villages and smaller towns are equipped with practical skills that can help them move into productive work and entrepreneurship.

Vembu’s comments imply that Pradhan had shown serious engagement with that challenge, and that his resignation should not eclipse the work he had done and the policy priorities he helped advance. “Thank you for your service Pradhan-ji, please keep fighting the good fight,” he wrote, signalling continued support even outside formal office.

Pradhan’s resignation saga: All you need to know

Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday as Education Minister amid mounting pressure over the NEET paper leak controversy and weeks of student-led protests across the country, with demonstrators demanding accountability and his removal. In his resignation message, Pradhan said the issue was not about “individual prestige” and that he had been “deeply distressed” by attempts by people in “responsible positions” to mislead students and create obstacles for political gain; he also said he was stepping down so that anti-national forces could not exploit the situation, national unity would remain intact, and students could focus on their careers rather than legal complications.

The resignation triggered celebrations among protesters at Jantar Mantar, where the agitation had been ongoing, and also led to fresh political reactions, including praise from Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu, who described Pradhan as one of the finest public servants and said he had put the nation above self.

Pralhad Joshi takes charge as Education Minister

Newly appointed Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday formally assumed charge of the ministry, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for entrusting him with the responsibility. In a post on X, Joshi said he was honoured by the Prime Minister’s faith in him and would discharge his new role with humility and a deep sense of duty, reaffirming his commitment to serving the education sector.