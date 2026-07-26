India’s disappointing white-ball run under Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill will come under review next month, with the BCCI also expected to assess Gautam Gambhir‘s support staff ahead of a packed international calendar.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will conduct a comprehensive review of India’s recent white-ball performances following disappointing tours of Ireland and England. The futures of key members of head coach Gautam Gambhir’s support staff are also expected to come under discussion.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed to Cricbuzz that the review meeting will take place in August, although the exact date is yet to be finalised.

The assessment will include India’s campaigns in Ireland, England and the ongoing Zimbabwe series before the focus shifts to the upcoming Test tour of Sri Lanka.

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Why the review has become necessary

India entered the English summer carrying significant momentum after winning the ICC T20 World Cup earlier this year. That optimism quickly evaporated.

Shreyas Iyer’s side suffered India’s first-ever bilateral T20I series defeat against Ireland before enduring a miserable tour of England, where India failed to win a single T20I in the five-match series after one game was abandoned.

The ODI side, led by Shubman Gill, fared only marginally better, losing the three-match series 2-1 despite managing one victory.

Although India have bounced back by sealing the ongoing T20I series in Zimbabwe under VVS Laxman, the BCCI is understood to view the broader white-ball performances as falling well below expectations.

Support staff may face difficult questions

While Gautam Gambhir’s position as head coach is not believed to be under immediate threat, attention is expected to shift towards members of his coaching group.

According to Cricbuzz, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has already requested to step away from the Indian team setup after completing his initial two-year contract.

The former Netherlands international reportedly wishes to spend more time with his family, who remain based in London, after an extended period of travelling with the Indian team. His departure could leave Gambhir searching for a new assistant ahead of another busy international season.

Fielding coach T Dilip is also expected to come under scrutiny after India’s fielding standards dipped noticeably during the Ireland and England tours.

India dropped several crucial catches and committed repeated fielding errors throughout the UK leg, raising concerns inside the board despite Dilip previously receiving multiple contract extensions.

Bowling coach Morne Morkel’s future is also likely to be reviewed, although there is no indication at present that the former South Africa fast bowler is facing immediate removal.

Gambhir expected to retain board backing

Despite India’s recent struggles, Gambhir is expected to retain the BCCI’s confidence. His contract reportedly runs until ODI World Cup 2027 and the board is understood to view the current review as an opportunity to identify areas for improvement rather than initiate sweeping changes.

Instead, discussions are likely to focus on strengthening the support structure, improving fielding standards and ensuring greater consistency before India’s next major assignments.

Sri Lanka Tests next on agenda

Apart from reviewing the white-ball performances, the selection committee is also expected to announce India’s squad for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka later this week.

According to Cricbuzz, pacer Nitish Kumar Reddy is unlikely to be available after suffering a quadriceps injury and continuing his rehabilitation at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

The selectors are also expected to deliberate over the return of Jasprit Bumrah, while domestic performer Auqib Nabi, last season’s leading Ranji Trophy wicket-taker, remains a strong contender for a maiden Test call-up.

With India’s international calendar entering another crucial phase, the upcoming review could shape not only the coaching setup but also the direction of the team’s preparations heading into the remainder of the 2026 season.