Southern Railway has issued a passenger advisory informing travellers about temporary changes to several train services after Western Railway revised operations due to doubling work on the Aliyabad-Hapa-Jamnagar section. The changes include partial cancellations, changes in train origination, short termination, rescheduling and regulation of services.

The revised schedule will affect passengers travelling on routes connecting Jamnagar, Hapa, Rajkot, Okha and Porbandar with destinations such as Tirunelveli, Ernakulam Junction and Thiruvananthapuram North. Passengers have been advised to check the latest train schedule before starting their journey.

Partial cancellations, change in train origination

According to the advisory, Train No. 19578 Jamnagar-Tirunelveli Express, scheduled to leave scheduled to leave Jamnagar at 9.25 pm on July 31, August 1 and August 7, will remain partially cancelled between Jamnagar and Hapa. On July 31 and August 1, it will originate from Hapa at 9.40 pm, while on August 7 it will originate from Hapa at its scheduled departure time of 9.40 pm.

Train No. 16337 Okha-Ernakulam Junction Express, scheduled to depart from Okha on August 8, will be partially cancelled between Okha and Rajkot and will instead originate from Rajkot at 11.05 am, its scheduled departure time.

They also announced short termination of two services. Train No. 19577 Tirunelveli-Jamnagar Express, departing Tirunelveli on August 3 and 4, will be partially cancelled between Hapa and Jamnagar and will terminate at Hapa.

Similarly, Train No. 16338 Ernakulam Junction-Okha Express, leaving Ernakulam Junction on August 5, will be partially cancelled and will short terminate at Hapa.

Rescheduling and regulation of train services

Apart from the partial cancellations, one train has been rescheduled while another will face an en-route delay.

Train No. 19578 Jamnagar-Tirunelveli Express, scheduled to leave Jamnagar at 9.25 pm on July 24, has been rescheduled by 50 minutes and will now depart at 10.15 pm.

Meanwhile, Train No. 20910 Porbandar-Thiruvananthapuram North Superfast Express, scheduled to leave Porbandar at 6.55 pm on July 30, will be regulated by 40 minutes en route.

Passengers are advised to verify the latest timings and operational status of their trains before commencing their journey.