Honda re-enters premium SUV market with ZR-V

Flagship hybrid SUV priced at ₹47.99 lakh; first two import batches sold out ahead of deliveries.

Honda Cars India on Friday re-entered the premium SUV segment with the launch of the ZR-V e:HEV, priced at ₹47.99 lakh (ex-showroom), marking its return to the category after a gap of six years following the discontinuation of the CR-V in 2020.

Premium CBU Import Strategy

Imported from Japan as a completely built unit (CBU), the ZR-V becomes Honda’s flagship offering and the most expensive model in its Indian portfolio. It will rival premium SUVs such as the Volkswagen Tiguan and Skoda Kodiaq, although its pricing is at the higher end of the segment due to the import duties applicable on fully built vehicles, unlike its locally assembled competitors.

Despite the premium pricing, Honda said customer response has been encouraging, with the first two batches of the ZR-V already booked for the Indian market. Deliveries have commenced in select cities, the company said.

Strong-Hybrid Performance

Globally, the ZR-V e:HEV has recorded cumulative sales of more than 8 lakh units since its debut in 2022. The SUV is powered by Honda’s 2.0-litre strong-hybrid petrol powertrain, which delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of 22.8 km per litre.

“Today marks another important milestone in Honda’s journey in India as we commence deliveries of the all-new Honda ZR-V e:HEV. Positioned as our flagship model in India, the ZR-V showcases Honda’s global advancements in strong hybrid technology, design, comfort and safety,” said Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India.

The ZR-V is equipped with Honda’s SENSING advanced driver assistance suite that includes a long list of safety tech.

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Honda is offering the SUV with a three-year unlimited-kilometre standard warranty, along with three years of complimentary roadside assistance. Customers can opt for an extended warranty of up to seven years, while the company’s Anytime Warranty programme extends coverage to 10 years or 1.2 lakh kilometres. The lithium-ion battery is backed by an eight-year/1.6 lakh km warranty, while hybrid system components are covered for five years/1 lakh km, whichever is earlier.

The ZR-V launch strengthens Honda’s premium portfolio in India and signals the company’s renewed focus on hybrid technology as it seeks to expand its presence in the fast-growing SUV market.