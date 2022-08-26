Mahindra Scorpio-N deliveries to start soon

Mahindra is sitting on a huge backlog for the XUV700 and Thar, it is reportedly sitting on more than 1 lakh bookings for the Scorpio-N and has essentially sold out production for almost two years.

Mahindra has been bowling competition out of the park and introducing one winning product after the other beginning its feat with the XUV700. The latest to round up interest is the Mahindra Scorpio-N priced between Rs. 11.99 lakh and 23.90 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for this mid-size SUV began around July 30 and now deliveries are promised to begin exactly a month later from today on 26 September 2022.

Mahindra claims that it raked over 20,000 bookings of the Scorpio-N in the first minute when the bookings opened for the same. While the brand is sitting on a huge backlog of bookings for the XUV700 and Thar, it is reportedly sitting on more than 1 lakh bookings for the Scorpio-N and has essentially sold out production for almost two years.

Mahindra Scorpio-N interior

The company reveals that it will be prioritising the production and rollout of the Z8L variants based on customer inquiry trends. Read about all the different Mahindra Scorpio-N variants HERE.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8L is the top and a fully-loaded variant of the SUV that offers features such as 6-way powered driver seat, Sony 3D audio with 12 speakers with subwoofer, front camera, front park assist sensors, 18-inch alloy wheels in the automatic trim, captain seats among other features. The Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 petrol variant price starts at Rs. 16.99 lakh, ex-showroom, whereas the diesel starts at Rs. 17.49 lakh, ex-showroom.

The all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N is available with two engine options – a 2-litre turbocharged petrol named mFalcon and a 2.2 liter turbocharged diesel named mHawk. Both engines can be paired with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic. While the diesel-powered variants of the Scorpio-N offer the option of a four-wheel-drive layout, the petrol variants are rear-wheel driven.