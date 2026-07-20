Tata Motors to launch Nexon as ‘Osprey’ in South Africa in Q3

Osprey joins the Tiago, Punch, Curvv and Harrier in the brand’s South African line-up.

Tata Motors is set to expand its passenger vehicle portfolio in South Africa with the launch of the made-in-India Nexon, which will be sold under the name Osprey, in the third quarter of 2026. The launch will make the Osprey the fifth Tata passenger vehicle available in the country after the Tiago, Punch, Curvv and Harrier.

Tata Motors re-entered the South African passenger vehicle market last year after a six-year hiatus and has since been steadily expanding its retail footprint and product range.

Sources told Financial Express that the company’s sales in South Africa have been gaining traction, crossing the 600-unit mark in May 2026. Tata Motors currently operates through more than 45 dealerships in the country and plans to further strengthen its network as part of its long-term growth strategy.

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For South Africa, Tata Motors has chosen the name Osprey for the made-in-India Nexon, inspired by the bird of prey found in parts of the country, in a move aimed at creating stronger local resonance.

Jeff Allison, General Manager – Marketing and Product at TMPV South Africa, said customer demand in the country is increasingly shifting towards vehicles that combine contemporary styling, advanced technology, strong safety credentials and value for money.

Beyond South Africa, Tata Motors has been strengthening its passenger vehicle presence across Africa through a network of distributors and authorised dealerships.