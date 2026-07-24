Tata Consumer Products reported a 29% rise in group consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, at Rs 427 crore, against Rs 331.75 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

“Our innovation momentum continues with 14 new launches in Q1 and a roadmap in place to fuel our growth agenda this year. We remain focused on delivering sustainable, profitable growth by strengthening and scaling our core and growth businesses and building a future-ready portfolio,” Sunil D’Souza, Managing Director & CEO of Tata Consumer Products, said.

Tata Consumer Products Q1FY27: Revenue growth driven by branded business

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 5,348.88 crore, up from Rs 4,778.91 crore in the same period last year.

The company added that the improvement in operating performance “was aided by lower tea cost in India partly offset by elevated coffee cost in the US, inflationary pressure on key input costs, and higher investments behind brands.”

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The company’s India business generated revenue of Rs 3,540.30 crore for the quarter, up from Rs 3,125.70 crore a year earlier, while the International business posted revenue of Rs 1,342.80 crore, compared with Rs 1,145.20 crore.

The Non-Branded business, comprising the plantation and extraction operations for tea, coffee and other produce, saw revenue decline to Rs 497.64 crore from Rs 535.75 crore in the same quarter last year.

Tata Consumer Products Q1FY27: Management commentary

“We delivered yet another quarter of double-digit topline growth, backed by volume growth. Importantly, this translated to a consolidated net profit growth of 29%. The India branded business delivered robust underlying volume growth reflecting continued focus on execution, category expansion and innovation. Our ‘Growth’ businesses performed very well and have scaled their overall contribution to the India business,” D’Souza added.

The company’s consolidated net worth stood at Rs 22,611.24 crore as of June 30, 2026, compared with Rs 21,080.02 crore a year earlier.

About Tata Consumer

Tata Consumer Products brings together the Tata Group’s food and beverage businesses, with a portfolio spanning tea, coffee, water, salt, spices, pulses and ready-to-eat foods under brands such as Tata Tea, Tetley, Tata Salt, Tata Sampann and Eight O’Clock Coffee. According to the company, it has a reach of 290 million households in India and posted a consolidated annual turnover of Rs 20,290 crore, with operations across India and international markets.