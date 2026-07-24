ACC reported net profit at Rs 147 crore in Q1FY27, declined 60.90% year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 376 crore reported in Q1FY26.

Revenue of ACC Stood at Rs 5,790 crore, declining 7.76% YoY, from Rs 6,277 crore reported in Q1FY26.

On sequential basis, ACC posted 38.24% decline in its profit. Revenue also declined 18.73% quarter-on-quarter(QoQ).

ACC Q1FY27- Key highlights

ACC sold 10 million tonnes of cement during the quarter, lower than 10.7 million tonnes in Q1FY26. However, the company increased its trade sales share by five percentage points to 81%, while premium products accounted for 44% of trade sales, up three percentage points from a year earlier.

ACC said imported fuel prices, including petcoke and thermal coal, remained elevated during the quarter due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Higher freight and logistics costs also impacted profitability.

The company said it achieved marginal sequential cost savings through focused cost optimisation initiatives despite these headwinds. It added that the peak impact of higher fuel costs is expected to coincide with the seasonally weaker second quarter because of the industry’s 60-90 day fuel inventory cycle.

Outlook

ACC said cement demand is expected to grow around 5% in FY27. While monsoon-related weakness, geopolitical uncertainties and input cost volatility could affect near-term demand, the company expects long-term growth to remain supported by infrastructure spending, urbanisation and housing demand.

Planned maintenance hit Q1 profit: ACC CEO

Whole-Time Director and CEO of ACC, Vinod Bahety says profit was hurt by maintenance shutdowns at key plants and higher service-related charges paid to parent ⁠Ambuja Cements. “We have commenced FY’27 with a resilient performance, driven by a higher share of trade volumes and continued premiumization. During the quarter, profitability reflected the impact of planned maintenance of larger Integrated Units, higher MSA with parent Ambuja Cements, even as we continued to prioritize value-led growth and quality earnings,” Bahety.

ACC approves 26% stake in Amplus Andhra Power

Along with Q1FY27, ACC also announced that the board has approved the acquisition of a 26% stake in Amplus Andhra Power for about Rs 5.31 crore through a cash transaction. The company will acquire 9,58,548 equity shares to procure renewable electricity as a captive consumer under the Electricity Act’s captive consumption framework.

The deal is expected to be completed by October 30, 2026, and does not require any regulatory approvals. ACC said the transaction is not a related-party deal. Amplus Andhra Power, incorporated in 2016, operates in the infrastructure and renewable energy sector and reported revenue of Rs 8.54 crore in FY25.