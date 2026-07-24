A routine quarterly reward ceremony at NoBroker took an unexpected turn after founder and CEO Amit Kumar Agarwal rode a brand-new scooter through the company’s Bengaluru office before handing it over to the employee who had won it.

A video of the celebration, shared by Agarwal on X, shows him riding the red scooter across the office floor as employees line the aisle, cheering, clapping and recording the moment on their phones.

“I had a very important job that day. Ride a Scooty,” Agarwal wrote while sharing the clip.

The vehicle was among several rewards given to members of NoBroker’s Packers & Movers vertical after the team delivered what Agarwal described as one of its best quarters yet. The scooter was subsequently handed over to the winning employee.

‘More than just a prize handover’

Explaining the unusual entry, Agarwal said he wanted the occasion to be more memorable than a formal prize distribution.

“When people invest their time, effort and energy to achieve something, the moment deserves to be more than just a prize handover,” he said.

According to the NoBroker co-founder, the Packers & Movers team had taken on targets that initially ‘seemed impossible’ to achieve. Employees, however, continued working towards the goal and eventually turned the period into one of the vertical’s strongest-performing quarters.

While the scooter attracted much of the attention online, Agarwal said the real highlight was the “pride and happiness” visible across the office.

CEO credits multiple teams

Agarwal also used the post to underline that the milestone was not achieved by one department alone.

He credited the Sales team with bringing in customers, the Servicing team with ensuring that customers did not face disruptions, and the Partner Management team with keeping operations on track.

Remove any one of these functions, he suggested, and the target would have remained little more than a number on a presentation slide.

“For this one, Sales, Servicing, and Partner Management teams of our Packers & Movers vertical came together and orchestrated a quarter which seemed impossible when the targets were taken,” Agarwal wrote.

He added that the teams did not merely cross the target but worked collectively to turn it into one of the company’s best quarters.

I had a very important job that day. Ride a Scooty.



Our Packers & Movers team was celebrating their amazing quarter, and while there were plenty of rewards waiting to be handed out, one reward had a little more horsepower than the rest.



When people invest their time, effort… pic.twitter.com/VrlZbCIdBx — Amit Kumar Agarwal (@AmitKumarA) July 21, 2026

Video draws attention online

The video has since gained attention on social media, with users appreciating Agarwal’s decision to participate personally in the celebration rather than simply presenting the reward on stage.

Several users said the gesture made the event appear more personal, while others praised his emphasis on recognising teams that work behind the scenes. The cheerful atmosphere also drew comments about the role informal celebrations can play in improving employee morale.

Agarwal concluded the post by confirming that the scooter reached its intended recipient after his brief office ride.

“The best way to say ‘thank you’ isn’t a formal ceremony,” he wrote. “It’s showing up looking a little silly, for people who showed up brilliantly, every single day.”