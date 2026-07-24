The Commonwealth Games 2026 kicked-off on July 23 with a fanfare and an opening ceremony that involved some of the top Scot artists. While that was a curtain raiser, the real action will begin today (July 24) as India will look to open their medal account in a reduced 10-sport mega event.

India’s Day 2 Medal Hopes at Glasgow 2026

Para Powerlifting: Seven Indian lifters compete across the four finals at the SEC Armadillo, India’s first shot at the podium this Games. Ashok (Malik) and Parmjeet Kumar open the men’s lightweight final, followed by Jaspreet Kaur and Suman Devi in the women’s lightweight. Kasthuri Rajamani contests the women’s heavyweight final in the evening before defending champion Sudhir and Jhandu Kumar close out the men’s heavyweight past midnight.

Artistic Gymnastics: India’s four-man team of Tapan Mohanty, Swathish KP, Tapeshwarnath Das and Yogeshwar Singh begin the men’s team final and individual qualification at the Emirates Arena (branded the Glasgow International Arena for the Games).

Boxing: Jadumani Singh opens India’s boxing campaign in the men’s 55kg Round of 32 against Scotland’s Aaron Cullen at the SEC Centre. Lovlina Borgohain is not in action today; her medal is already assured via the bye noted above.

Swimming and Para Swimming: Srihari Nataraj races the men’s 50m backstroke heats, with a possible semi-final past midnight. Ali Imam and RVVBK Budigina contest the men’s S13 100m freestyle, heats in the afternoon with the final later that night, at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre.

India at CWG 2026: Day 2 Full Schedule (All Times IST)

Time (IST) Sport Event / Fixture Venue 2:30 PM Artistic Gymnastics Men’s Team Final & Individual Qualification (Mohanty, Swathish KP, Das, Yogeshwar Singh) Emirates Arena (Glasgow International Arena) 3:40 PM Para Swimming Men’s S13 100m Freestyle Heats (Ali Imam, RVVBK Budigina) Tollcross International Swimming Centre 3:56 PM Swimming Men’s 50m Backstroke Heats (Srihari Nataraj) Tollcross International Swimming Centre 5:30 PM Para Powerlifting Men’s & Women’s Lightweight Finals (Ashok, Parmjeet Kumar; Jaspreet Kaur, Suman Devi) SEC Armadillo 7:30 PM Lawn Bowls Women’s Pairs sectional vs South Africa (Pinki Singh & Rupa Rani Tirkey) SEC Centre 10:20 PM Lawn Bowls Men’s Singles sectional vs Falkland Islands (Putul Sonowal) SEC Centre 10:30 PM Para Powerlifting Women’s & Men’s Heavyweight Finals (Kasthuri Rajamani; Sudhir, Jhandu Kumar) SEC Armadillo 11:00 PM Boxing Men’s 55kg Round of 32: Jadumani Singh vs Aaron Cullen (SCO) SEC Centre 12:00 AM (July 25) Para Swimming Men’s S13 100m Freestyle Final (if qualified) Tollcross International Swimming Centre 12:29 AM (July 25) Swimming Men’s 50m Backstroke Semi-final (if qualified) Tollcross International Swimming Centre

Day 1 recap of Commonwealth Games 2026

The Games opened with an indoor ceremony at the OVO Hydro. On the every day, India’s first lawn bowls action at the SEC Centre took place when both the men’s singles and women’s pairs players won their matches.

Putul Sonowal beat reigning world champion Ryan Bester of Canada in the men’s singles, while Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh opened their women’s pairs campaign with a win over Malta.

India has also already banked a boxing medal without a punch being thrown: Lovlina Borgohain was handed a bye straight into the women’s 75kg boxing semi-finals after only five boxers entered the category, guaranteeing her at least bronze. The Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist and former world champion faces Tuvalu’s Tarona Taafaki in the semi-final on July 31.