While Kia Seltos is exclusively offered as a five-seater, Citroen C3 Aircross offers the versatility of a five as well as a seven-seater.

Citroen will be launching the C3 Aircross, its fourth model in India, in the coming few weeks. It was recently revealed that the French brand will offer the upcoming Kia Seltos rival in a single fully-loaded Max trim. The Korean brand also launched a facelifted version of the Seltos recently.

Seltos has been among the top three sellers in the compact SUV space ever since it was launched in 2019. Let us take a look at how the C3 Aircross fares against an already established rival in the form of Seltos.

Citroen C3 Aircross Vs Kia Seltos: Features

Citroen C3 Aircross will come equipped with features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a 6-speaker audio system, a manual AC, tyre pressure monitoring system, reverse parking camera, ESP, and 35 connected car functions.

C3 Aircross Vs Seltos: cabin interior

However, it is no match to the equipment of Seltos that comes with a dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, automatic projector LED headlights, push start/stop button, a 360-degree parking camera, cruise control, an 8-speaker audio system, auto day/night IRVMs, and much more.

Citroen C3 Aircross Vs Kia Seltos: Engine specs

Citroen will offer only a single engine option with C3 Aircross. It will be powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine which is exclusively paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. This powertrain kicks out 109 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque.

On the other hand, Kia offers a plethora of powertrain options with Seltos including a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel mill. All three engines are offered with multiple gearbox options– both manual and automatic units.

Petrol engine specs Citroen C3 Aircross Kia Seltos Engine type 1199 cc, 3 Cylinders N/A 1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, N/A / 1482cc, 4 Cylinder Inline, Turbocharged Peak power 109 bhp @ 5500 rpm 114 bhp @ 6300 rpm /158 bhp @ 5500 rpm Peak torque 190 Nm @ 1750 rpm 144 Nm @ 4500 rpm/ 253 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed MT/ CVT auto (1.5L N/A)6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT auto (1.5L turbo)

Citroen C3 Aircross Vs Kia Seltos: Dimensions

In terms of dimensions, Kia Seltos is longer and wider than its French counterpart whereas the latter is taller and also offers a longer wheelbase than its Korean rival. C3 Aircross offers the versatility of a five as well as a seven-seater SUV. It also offers a larger 478 litre boot space in its five-seat avatar, as compared to Seltos which gets 433 litres of luggage space.

Dimensions Citroen C3 Aircross Kia Seltos Length (mm) 4,323 4,365 Width (mm) 1,796 1,800 Height (mm) 1,669 1,645 Wheelbase (mm) 2,671 2,610 Ground clearance (mm) 200 190 Boot space (litres) 511 (7 seater without 3rd row) / 478 (5 seater) 433

Citroen C3 Aircross Vs Kia Seltos: Price

The facelifted Kia Seltos is priced between Rs 10.90 and Rs 20.00 lakh. The NA petrol engine variants of Seltos are priced between Rs 10.90 and Rs 16.60 lakh whereas the turbocharged petrol engine variants are offered at prices between Rs 15.00 and Rs 20.00 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

Citroen is yet to announce the prices for C3 Aircross but we expect it to carry a price tag around Rs 10-17 lakh (ex-showroom).