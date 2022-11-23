2023 Jeep Compass 4X4 gets this new engine for the first time 

The 2023 Compass also features a fully disconnecting rear axle and power-transfer unit (PTU) in order to provide enhanced fuel economy.

The 2023 Jeep Compass has been revealed, for the first time, with a 2.0-litre direct injection inline four-cylinder engine producing 200 bhp and 299Nm of torque. That’s not all, the new Jeep is equipped with the Jeep Active Drive 4X4 system as standard on all models. Jeep’s Trailhawk model will be equipped with the Jeep Drive Low 4X4 system that offers a 20:1 crawl ratio. The butch SUV will be available in five different 4×4 trim configurations named – Sport, Latitude, Latitude LUX, Limited and the rugged Trail Rated Trailhawk.

Selec-Terrain includes standard hill-descent control on Trailhawk models that maintains vehicle speed down steep, rugged grades by actively controlling the brakes, allowing the driver to focus on steering.

The 2023 Jeep Compass is already available for order and scheduled to start arriving in North American Jeep showrooms in the first quarter 2023.

Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America says that along with new interiors and more features, the brand has the opportunity to showcase the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine standard on all Compass models for the 2023 model year

The new 2023 Jeep Compass claims to deliver incredible performance with the help of the Jeep Active Drive 4×4 system. It is fully automatic and delivers seamless operation in and out of the four-wheel drive, at any speed with no driver intervention and enables optimal grip in low-traction conditions.

The 2023 Compass also features a fully disconnecting rear axle and power-transfer unit (PTU) in order to provide enhanced fuel economy. On top of that, Jeep Active Drive and Active Drive Low 4×4 systems engage when 4×4 traction is needed.

The SUV offers more than 80 safety and security features including adaptive cruise control with stop and go (standard on Limited and Trailhawk; available on Latitude and Latitude LUX), active lane management, drowsy driver detection, rear seat reminder alert and security alarm among other features.