Yamaha R15 V4, R15M Official Accessories revealed with prices

Yamaha has recently launched the all-new R15 V4 and the R15M in the Indian market. Check out the official accessories for these new Yamaha motorcycles along with their prices here.

Yamaha Motor India has recently launched the new-generation R15 in the country, which has been christened as the Yamaha R15 V4. This time around, the company has also launched a new ‘M’ variant of the motorcycle. The prices of the new Yamaha R15 V4 start at Rs 1.67 lakh, Ex-showroom Delhi. The company has now also revealed the official accessories of these motorcycles along with the prices. So, in case you are planning to purchase the new Yamaha R15 V4 or the R15M and wanna spruce up your motorcycle, then do check them out.

Yamaha R15 V4, R15M Official Accessories with prices:

Frame Slider – Rs 1,650

Adjustable Clutch/Brake Lever – Rs 950

Lever Guard – Rs 900

Mobile Charger – Rs 750

Seat Cover – Rs 490

Skid Plate – Rs 550

Tank Pad – Rs 190

The company is offering the same set of accessories for the standard Yamaha R15 V4 as well as the sportier R15M. Now, if we talk about these official accessories, the most important offering is the frame sliders as they protect the fairing of the motorcycle in case there is a collision. Yamaha is also proffering adjustable clutch and brake levers that have an anti-slip surface along with lever guards, seat covers, etc. Moreover, one can also get a mobile charger, skid plate, tank pad, etc. from Yamaha’s authorized dealerships across the country.

Yamaha R15 V4, R15M – Engine Specifications and Features

The new Yamaha R15 V4 and the R15M get the same engine as the R15 V3, however, with some minor tweaks. These motorcycles are powered by a BS6 compliant 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor now churns out 18.4 PS of maximum power at 10,000 RPM and 14.2 Nm of peak torque at 7500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and they get Yamaha’s Variable Valve Actuation technology too. Yamaha is offering features like a slip & assist clutch, traction control system, a quick-shifter on select variants, and a new instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and display for Track & Street modes, etc.

