2021 BMW R 1250 GS unofficial bookings open: Token amount, expected price, all details

The India launch of the new 2021 BMW R 1250 GS range looks imminent. Here is what all the new bikes will have on offer and how much amount you will need to book one.

By:June 27, 2021 5:12 PM

 

BMW Motorrad India dealerships across the country have started accepting bookings for the new 2021 R 1250 GS range unofficially. Dealer sources of Express Drives have just confirmed that they have started taking bookings for the said models for a minimum token amount of Rs 50,000. The token amount may differ depending on the dealership and the city and hence, in order to get the exact details in terms of bookings, we advise you to get in touch with your nearest BMW Motorrad dealership. The new R 1250 GS range will be launched in two versions namely BMW R 1250 GS and the R 1250 GS Adventure. Starting with one of the biggest noteworthy differences on the new bike, the 2021 BMW R 1250 GS will get a new dual-tone Triple Black and Solid White paint scheme while the R 1250 GS Adventure will come with Triple Black colour with a new ice grey shade.

Watch Video | BS6 BMW G 310 GS Review:

In addition, the new model will also get BMW’s Rallye paint scheme that is our personal favourite. One good thing here is the fact that the updates are not limited to just exteriors and the two models will get new features that are much improved than before. Digging into the details, the new 2021 BMW R 1250 GS and the R 1250 GS Adventure will come with Dynamic Traction control and also, an Eco mode. The latter limits the power and torque delivery that eventually helps in achieving an enhanced fuel economy. With the new 2021 models, adaptive cornering lights will also be offered as optional extras.

In addition, you also get the company’s Integral ABS Pro System that basically applies the front and rear brakes simultaneously just like a Combined Braking System. Prices of the outgoing model used to start at Rs 20.45 lakh (ex-showroom) and hence, expect the new 2021 bike to cost considerably more, keeping in mind the added paint schemes and goodies on offer. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

