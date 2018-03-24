What is Airtel VoLTE Beta Program and How you can get 30 GB internet from it

Airtel is coming back strong in the VoLTE sect where Reliance Jio is considered an equally stronger opponent. (Image Credits: Reuters)

Airtel is coming back strong in the VoLTE sector where Reliance Jio is considered an equally stronger opponent. Airtel is all set to launch its VoLTE services in India. While Airtel is rolling its VoLTE services in few cities at the time, the telecom giant has launched its VoLTE beta program. Under this VoLTE beta program, Airtel is inviting users to take part in the VoLTE beta program. As of now, the beta program is live in seven states: Kerala, Bihar, Punjab, Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. Essentially, if you have a smartphone that supports VoLTE and you have an Airtel 4G sim then you will be able to roll in the beta program given that you belong to the states mentioned above.

How to become join VoLTE Beta Program?

In order to join the VoLTE Beta Program by Airtel, all you need to have is an active Airtel 4G SIM card and a smartphone that has VoLTE support. The OS of the smartphone needs to be updated as well. You can either visit the www.airtel.in/volte-circle to check if you are eligible to be a part of the VoLTE Beta Program.

How to get 30 GB of internet from Airtel?

Once you have become a part of the Airtel’s VoLTE beta program, you will be eligible to get the 30 GB of internet data. However, you should know that the 30GB data offered by Airtel will come in three installments of 10GB each. In order to get the first 10GB, you will need to download and enable the VoLTE switch. Following that the next 10GB will be credited once you give the feedback about the services after four weeks. To get the last 10GB of internet data you will need to write a feedback after eight weeks.

A word of caution: Once you have become a part of the VoLTE beta program, users may experience network fluctuations. This is something that they need to share in the feedback.