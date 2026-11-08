As India celebrates the triumph of good over evil – whether through Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana or Lord Krishna’s defeat of Narakasura – a similar battle is unfolding in the virtual world. Here, ancient Indian epics and mythological characters are being reimagined as immersive gaming experiences, bringing stories that have endured for millennia to a new generation of players.

One of the early examples is Raji: An Ancient Epic, developed by Pune-based Nodding Heads Games. Drawing from the Ramayana and the Mahabharata, the game follows Raji, an orphaned circus performer chosen by the gods to defend the human realm against a demonic invasion. Her mission is to rescue her younger brother and confront the demon lord Mahabalasura.

Its sequel, Raji: Kaliyuga, picks up six years later, with Mahabalasura once again threatening the world. As he tears open the gates of heaven and unleashes Kaliyuga – an age in which every choice could unravel the universe – Raji finds herself fighting alongside her younger brother Darsh, or Golu, as she affectionately calls him.

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Indian mythology has also found its way into international gaming. Asura’s Wrath, developed by Japanese studio CyberConnect2, blends Hindu and Buddhist mythological elements with science fiction. The action game follows the demigod Asura on a quest for vengeance against the pantheon that betrayed him.

“Every great mythology on the Earth has had its blockbuster except the biggest one. The audience has been to Camelot, Olympus, Valhalla, feudal Japan and mythological China. Ancient India – five thousand years deep, alive in the daily life of a billion and a half people – has never been built at this scale in a video game,” said Nicolas Granatino, executive chairman of Tara Gaming, which has studios across London, Paris and Pune.

Tara Gaming, co-founded by actor Amitabh Bachchan, author Amish Tripathi and Nouredine Abboud, is developing The Age of Bhaarat, a global AAA dark-fantasy action-adventure inspired by Indian epics. Players step into the role of a forest warden defending his community against Rakshasa armies, as a great war rages beyond the horizon.

Currently at pre-launch stage, the announcement trailer has already passed tens of millions of views with roughly 96% positive sentiment, and 70% of wishlists coming from outside India.

“The Pune studio has gone from a single hire to nearly a hundred. On the capital front, we have raised $30 million from investors in Europe, India and the Gulf,” said Granatino.

Another upcoming title, Hanuman’s Legacy, from Gurugram-based Tusharth Studios, seeks to take Indian mythology to a global audience. The AA action-adventure game is set in mythological India in 1200 BC. The studio describes a world “where the warrior god walks the Earth, ancient architecture breathes, and every encounter is grounded in three thousand years of sacred truth”.

India is no stranger to the global gaming industry. Its developers contribute to some of the world’s biggest gaming franchises, with companies such as Rockstar and Ubisoft employing thousands of Indian professionals. But the opportunity to create and own globally successful intellectual property – from the original concept to the franchise and its economics – remains largely untapped.

The success of Black Myth: Wukong, a AAA game rooted in Chinese mythology, offers a compelling precedent. The title sold 10 million copies in just three days and has crossed 30 million sales since launch.

“We have the equivalent position for India. China has a larger middle class than India but does not have the benefit of an Indian diaspora with significant purchasing power,” said Granatino.

For an industry increasingly driven by immersive worlds, expansive lore and franchise-building, India’s ancient epics could prove to be more than a source of inspiration. They may well be the foundation for its next global gaming success.