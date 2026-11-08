The market is flooded with Bluetooth speakers across price points, but finding one that combines good sound, portability, battery life and a little visual flair without stretching the budget is not always easy. Blaupunkt, a familiar name in the audio market, is looking to address this with its TWINZ bookshelf speakers, which offer a compact stereo setup at a modest price of Rs 1,999.

What makes the TWINZ interesting is its two-speaker design. Each unit can be used independently, or the two can be paired using true wireless stereo (TWS) technology to create separate left and right audio channels. The 30W combined output, with 15W from each speaker, promises a more expansive listening experience than a typical single-unit Bluetooth speaker. For users who enjoy listening to music while working, watching films or playing games, the stereo arrangement is a welcome addition. It also offers greater flexibility in positioning them around a desk or room.

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The dual 52mm drivers cover a frequency range of 20Hz to 20kHz, with the emphasis on an everyday listening experience. Clear vocals, balanced mids, crisp highs and decent bass are what most users look for in a speaker, whether they are listening to music, watching movies or attending virtual meetings. The TWINZ aims to cater to these varied needs through its stereo configuration and combined output.

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Battery life is another important consideration, particularly for speakers designed to be moved around. Each TWINZ unit packs a 3,000mAh rechargeable battery, giving users the flexibility to enjoy music without being constantly tethered to a power source. The speakers can also be used individually, making them convenient for different rooms or listening arrangements. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, USB, a microSD card slot and AUX input, allowing users to connect smartphones, laptops, PCs, televisions and other devices.

Then there is the visual element. Six Neon RGB lighting modes add a splash of colour, particularly useful for gaming setups or casual listening spaces. The lighting may not influence sound quality, but it adds personality to an otherwise functional design.

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Competition in this segment is intense, with brands such as boAt, Portronics and Zebronics offering several affordable Bluetooth audio options. Blaupunkt’s established audio credentials, combined with the flexibility of a two-speaker stereo arrangement and individual 3,000mAh batteries, make the TWINZ an interesting proposition. At this price, it could appeal to users looking for an affordable upgrade from their laptop or phone speakers.

KEY FEATURES

30 watts of audio

True wireless stereo 2.0 channel with separate left and right channels

6 dynamic Neon RGB lighting modes

3000mAh battery in each speaker for extra playtime

Connectivity with phones, consoles, TV, iPods and more

Estimated price: Rs 1,999