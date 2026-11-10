The Ministry of Railways is likely to introduce a Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Madgaon on November 13, strengthening rail connectivity between Karnataka and Goa, The Indian Express reported.

The proposed service will run through the coastal belt via Mangaluru and is expected to cover the distance in around 13 hours and 20 minutes.

The Railway Board cleared the new service on October 30, 2026. The semi-high-speed train is expected to offer passengers a faster and more convenient travel option between Bengaluru and Goa.

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“Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express is likely to be launched on Friday, November 13,” a senior railway official told Indianexpress.com.

Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express route, train numbers and stops

The new service will operate between Yesvantpur in Bengaluru and Madgaon in Goa, passing through Mangaluru Junction. Developed by BEML using technology from Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the train will operate under numbers 26655 and 26656.

The journey between the two destinations is expected to take approximately 13 hours and 20 minutes.

The Vande Bharat Express will have 12 stops along its route. These include Shravanabelagola, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabaka Puttur, Mangaluru Junction, Udupi, Kundapura, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Murdeshwar, Gokarna Road and Karwar.

Yesvantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express timings

Train number 26655 will leave Yesvantpur at 7:35 am and reach Madgaon at 8:55 pm. It will operate six days a week, remaining cancelled on Wednesdays.

For the return journey, train number 26656 will depart Madgaon at 8:20 am and arrive at Yesvantpur at 9:15 pm. The service will run six days a week, except Thursdays.

Ghat section electrification paves way for Vande Bharat operations



The proposed service has become possible following the electrification of the Bengaluru-Mangaluru railway route, including its challenging ghat section. The electrification work, which began in December 2023, was completed in December 2025. An electric locomotive trial was subsequently conducted on December 28, 2025.

The project involved installing an overhead electrification system and constructing five switching stations. The maximum distance between traction poles was maintained at 67.5 metres to ensure operational safety and reliability.

Electrification of the ghat section is expected to facilitate the introduction of Vande Bharat and other faster electric trains, improving connectivity to Karnataka’s coastal districts and neighbouring Goa.

Earlier, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had highlighted the significance of the development, saying, “Now we will be able to run Vande Bharat train through this route to Mangaluru.”

Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru Vande Bharat records 189% occupancy



The proposed Bengaluru-Madgaon service comes amid strong passenger demand for Vande Bharat trains operating along Karnataka’s coastal belt.

The existing Vande Bharat Express between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Mangaluru Central recorded the highest passenger occupancy among all such services in the financial year 2025-26, at 189.35%, according to railway data.

“Train number 20631, operating from Mangaluru Central to Thiruvananthapuram Central, recorded an occupancy of 174.77 per cent. Its return service, train number 20632, from Thiruvananthapuram Central to Mangaluru Central, registered an occupancy of 189.35 per cent,” a Railway Board official told Indianexpress.com.

The high occupancy figures indicate strong demand for premium rail services along the coastal corridor. The proposed Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat is expected to further expand travel options between Karnataka and Goa.