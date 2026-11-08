The plane left Ahmedabad for London in early 2005, nine hours of sitting still for a man with a decision to make. Bhadresh Shah had a plan with him. AIA Engineering, the company he had founded, needed money for its next round of expansion, and he meant to raise it from private equity.

Somewhere over those nine hours he got talking to JR Vyas, Chairman and Managing Director of Dishman Pharmaceuticals. Vyas talked him out of the plan. His exact words are lost. The result is not: by the time the plane touched down at Heathrow, Shah had decided to take his company to the public markets instead.

It was a big turn for a man who knew what losing looked like. In 1976 he had set up a foundry in Gujarat on a loan from Central Bank of India and start-up capital from his father. It failed within a year. He said it later, plainly: “I lost all the money in the very first year.”

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And there had been the fight. Years before the flight, Shah had taken his own majority partner to India’s Company Law Board, alleging oppression and mismanagement. Control was the thread through nearly everything he did, and it explains much of what follows.

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A family of doctors and the son who chose metal

Bhadresh Kantilal Shah was born on 7 October 1951 into a family of doctors. Medicine was the family trade. He walked away from it.

At IIT Kanpur he could not get electrical, mechanical or chemical engineering, so he took Metallurgical Engineering and graduated with a B.Tech in 1974. Metallurgy was the leftover subject, and it turned out to be the one that built a business in specialised industrial alloys.

There was no job after college and no first salary. Shah went straight into business. In 1976 he set up a small foundry in Gujarat, supplying metal castings to compressor makers and textile units. A Central Bank of India loan paid for it, along with start-up capital from his father, who joined the business too.

It lasted less than a year. The castings did not meet what the original-equipment makers needed. Count what was riding on it: a young founder, a bank’s money, his father’s money, his father working beside him. Then nothing.

The failure pushed him towards a different kind of work. In ordinary castings buyers compare on price, and a supplier has little room to stand out. In specialised products, where technical knowledge, product life and customer performance count for more than the lowest quote, there is plenty.

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Parts that wear out

In 1977 Shah changed course. He stopped supplying original-equipment makers and began making replacement components for power plants.

The idea sat in plain sight. A power plant grinds and crushes material all day, and the parts doing that work wear down. A part that lasts longer means fewer replacements, less downtime and a more efficient plant. For the supplier, a part that wears out is also a customer who comes back.

No single scene marks the moment he saw it. There is only a run of choices: leave ordinary castings, move to replacement parts, stay narrow.

Ahmedabad Induction Alloys Private Limited was incorporated on 4 November 1978. Shah was 27. He co-founded it with a friend, and the company made steel alloys and iron castings for power plants. (Some profiles date the founding to 1979.) A man who had already lost one business was starting another.

Photo: Special Arrangement

Belgium said no first

Technology was the first real breakthrough, and it came after a closed door. In the mid-1980s Shah approached Magotteaux International of Belgium for a tie-up, and it did not happen. In 1988 he partnered with another Belgian firm, Slegten SA, a design consultancy, and later called it “a turning point for the company.”

More tie-ups followed. In 1995 AIA worked with Southwestern Corporation of the USA on Raymond mill process improvement, and in 1997 it took process know-how from Alstom for Stein-designed power plant mills.

Yet back in March 1991, the Belgian company that had once turned him away had become his partner. Magotteaux (India) Private Limited was incorporated on 11 March 1991 and renamed AIA Magotteaux Private Limited on 11 May 1992. Ahmedabad Induction Alloys merged into it on 1 April 1991, and Shah’s co-founder exited.

The deal had a cost. Magotteaux held 51% and Shah held 49%. AIA got advanced high-chromium technology, and it also handed its future to a foreign majority partner. Shah, who had already lost one business, now owned less than half of another.

Eighteen months in Belgium and a fight in court

The partnership that sharpened AIA’s technology also produced the biggest crisis of its early years.

In the mid-1990s Magotteaux came under new management. The new team invited Shah to join the parent company in Belgium as an executive and offered him a minority stake in the parent. He moved there in 1996.

It did not work. About a year and a half later he was back in India. “But somehow it didn’t work out. There were a lot of differences,” he said later.

A calm way to put it, because what followed was anything but calm. Magotteaux restricted exports from the Indian unit. Shah wanted AIA to become a global manufacturer in its own right. Those two ambitions could not live inside one company.

So he went to court. Shah petitioned India’s Company Law Board under Sections 397 and 398 of the Companies Act, 1956, alleging oppression and mismanagement by the majority partner. The Board issued an order in the case on 16 December 1999.

The stakes were plain. Shah could lose the company he had built, and AIA could lose its technology partner. With no listing, there was no share price to fall and tell anyone how worried to be.

Taking it all back

The settlement agreement is dated 16 February 2000 and took effect on 16 March. Shah bought out Magotteaux’s 51% stake for a reported Rs 40 crore (the figure is reported, not independently confirmed). The terms mattered as much as the price. Shah kept control. The technology could not be sold. And for 15 years, neither side could buy shares in the other.

On 2 May 2000 the company became AIA Engineering Limited. With full ownership, Shah could finally go after international markets without a joint-venture partner’s restrictions.

Four years after he left for Belgium, the company was entirely his again.

Shah engineered the comeback himself. Nothing suggests he sold assets or raised fresh equity to do it. The one payment on record is the Rs 40 crore.

Vega and a bet made in the air

With the company back in his hands, Shah looked outward. In 2003 AIA bought 100% of Vega Industries (UK) through its subsidiary Vega Industries (Middle East), which gave it a direct sales and distribution network abroad. The London operation was staffed partly by Shah’s former Magotteaux colleagues. Vega Industries (Canada) followed in 2003, and units in the USA, Chile, Ghana, Australia and Peru came later.

The strategy was set by now: specialize in one product category, build manufacturing expertise, deal directly with customers and expand abroad. The company kept adding capacity for its cement and thermal power customers.

Then came the bet he had settled on during that flight. Shah chose an IPO over private equity. The issue opened on 17 November 2005 and closed on 22 November. It was a fresh issue of 47 lakh shares of Rs 10 face value, priced at Rs 315, the top of a Rs 275 to Rs 315 band.

It raised Rs 148.05 crore and was subscribed 27.30 times. Most of the money was meant for a greenfield plant for high-chrome mill internals at Changodar and Moraiya, near Ahmedabad.

Vyas is the only person on record who weighed in, and he had argued against the alternative.

What the issue changed was ownership. Promoter holding fell from 93.64% before it to 68.88% after, a drop of roughly 25 percentage points. For a man who had gone to a tribunal to keep control, that was a lot to hand over. He still held firm control, and that had been the point.

The shares listed on the BSE and NSE on 14 December 2005. They opened at Rs 387 on the NSE and closed the day near Rs 491, against an issue price of Rs 315. Market capitalization at the end of trade on listing day was about Rs 873 crore. A business that began as a small Gujarat foundry now had public capital behind it and a clearer route to compete abroad.

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What the money built

Capacity climbed fast. Casting capacity reached 68,600 tonnes in 2006-07, and trial production began at the Moraiya plant in January 2007.

In 2008 AIA commissioned a grinding media plant of 1 lakh tonnes, taking total capacity to about 1.65 to 1.7 lakh tonnes. It reached 2 lakh tonnes by 2011. In October 2008 the shares were split, cutting the face value from Rs 10 to Rs 2.

The shift that changed the business came in 2009, when AIA began supplying the mining industry, starting with iron ore in Brazil. Grinding sits at the centre of mineral processing, and wear parts weigh heavily on a mine’s operating costs.

By 2013 annual sales to mining companies had reached about 1 lakh tonnes, and AIA no longer depended on cement and power. In FY26, mining made up about 62% of sales volume.

Its edge comes from combining specialized metallurgy with large-scale manufacturing, product performance and its own international distribution network. Today it serves customers in more than 120 countries across North America, South America, Australia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

The fights that never quite ended

Getting free of Magotteaux did not end the fighting.

In 2008 Magotteaux filed a complaint with the US International Trade Commission (Investigation 337-TA-644), accusing AIA and Vega of infringing US Patent No. RE 39,998. Related litigation reached the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in 2011. The dispute was settled, and AIA paid US$6 million, about Rs 31 crore, in FY2014.

In May 2017 Magotteaux began an ICC arbitration in London against AIA and its Managing Director, claiming about US$60 million for alleged patent infringement and breach of the 2000 settlement. The parties settled in October 2020, and AIA told the BSE it would make no payment.

Two months later, in December 2020, after another complaint by Magotteaux, Canada’s border services agency opened an anti-dumping investigation.

Closer home is Welcast Steels. It made grinding media in Bengaluru and became an AIA subsidiary on 28 September 2005, with AIA holding 74.85%. On 15 October 2025 Welcast’s board decided to close its only factory, in Peenya, permanently from 15 December 2025, citing outdated technology, unviable operations and falling capacity use.

Labour disputes over the closure are pending before various courts. Welcast’s accounts are now prepared on a non-going-concern basis, and the group set aside Rs 3.28 crore for employee closure compensation as an exceptional item in FY26. Behind that figure are workers whose jobs ended and whose cases are still in court. A financially strong parent can still carry operational and labour trouble in a subsidiary.

Where AIA stands in 2026

All figures here are consolidated and carry their dates. Revenue from operations was Rs 3,566.5 crore in FY22 and Rs 4,908.8 crore in FY23. It was Rs 4,853.8 crore in FY24, fell to Rs 4,287.4 crore in FY25 and recovered to Rs 4,419.9 crore in FY26.

Profit after tax went from about Rs 623 crore in FY22 to about Rs 1,048 crore in FY23, Rs 1,136 crore in FY24 and Rs 1,060.1 crore in FY25. In FY26 it hit a record Rs 1,270.2 crore. Put FY26 beside FY23 and the oddity shows: revenue was about Rs 489 crore lower, and profit was about Rs 222 crore higher.

FY26 EBITDA was Rs 1,744 crore, a margin of 39.46% on operating income, against 34.81% a year earlier. Management’s own long-term margin guidance is far lower, at 20 to 22%, which tells investors not to count on today’s margin lasting.

Behind the money are the volumes. AIA sold 2,58,002 tonnes in FY26, of which 1,59,813 tonnes went to mining and 98,189 tonnes to other industries. Capacity utilization was about 55%, so the plants have room to produce more without anything new being built.

After the Welcast closure, installed capacity is 4,36,000 tonnes a year. The main sites are in and around Ahmedabad (Odhav, Moraiya and Kerala GIDC) and in Trichy.

The balance sheet is where AIA looks strongest. It has no long-term debt and a large net-cash position. At 31 March 2025 it held Rs 397 crore in cash and cash equivalents, and about Rs 4,250 crore including liquid investments, the latest figure available.

Short-term working-capital borrowings were about Rs 485 crore at 31 March 2025 and about Rs 10 crore by 31 March 2026. On 7 August 2024 the board approved a buyback of up to 10 lakh shares, about 1.06% of the equity, as a tender offer at Rs 5,000 a share worth up to Rs 500 crore, paid from internal cash and reserves. The offer ran from 26 to 30 August 2024.

Strategy now rests on mining and cement, with mining the main growth area. AIA is moving from selling parts to offering complete mill solutions. It is also building renewables: 37.38 MW of capacity in 2024 after a hybrid wind-solar project in Amreli, with management expecting renewables to supply 60 to 70% of its power from the second half of FY27.

FY27 capital expenditure guidance has been raised to Rs 350 to 400 crore from about Rs 130 crore, mostly for a new corporate headquarters (Rs 170 to 200 crore) and land (Rs 50 to 100 crore).

On 30th October 2026 the shares traded at about Rs 3,600, a market capitalization of roughly Rs 34,700 to 35,000 crore. The 52-week range was Rs 3,180 to Rs 5,175. The company paid Rs 5,000 a share for its own stock in the 2024 buyback, so the market price now sits roughly a quarter below that.

The biggest risk comes with the business. Exposure to mining and cement ties AIA to industrial demand, commodity prices, raw material costs and global manufacturing activity.

The Numbers at a Glance

Key numbers

# Number What It Tells Us 1 Starting capital undisclosed. The 1976 foundry ran on a Central Bank of India loan plus his father’s capital Borrowed money and family money, all gone in year one 2 27 years old (4 November 1978) A founder already, and one who had failed once 3 1976: a small Gujarat foundry making castings for compressor makers and textile units. 1978: steel alloys and iron castings for power plants The first product was ordinary. The second was specialised 4 First customer, first order and first-year revenue: undisclosed The earliest numbers never became public 5 49% to 100%: Shah’s stake in 1991 versus 2000, after buying Magotteaux’s 51% for a reported Rs 40 crore Getting control back made the rest possible 6 Peak revenue Rs 4,908.8 crore (FY23, the highest of FY22 to FY26). 52-week high share price Rs 5,175 (14 October 2026) Revenue peaked in FY23. Profit peaked in FY26 7 Rs 148.05 crore raised in the 2005 IPO. Up to Rs 500 crore buyback in 2024. Vega bought 100% in 2003, price undisclosed The public market paid for growth, and the company later handed cash back 8 US$6 million (about Rs 31 crore) paid in FY2014 to settle the US patent case. US$60 million claimed in 2017, no payment Legal fights cost money, though the biggest claim ended at zero 9 IPO subscribed 27.30 times (2005). Market capitalisation about Rs 873 crore at the listing-day close The market backed the bet 10 FY26 revenue Rs 4,419.9 crore, profit after tax Rs 1,270.2 crore. Market capitalisation about Rs 35,000 crore (14 October 2026) A failed foundry is now a listed company

The man who fought for control and calls himself hands-off

There is an irony in Bhadresh Shah. The man who went to a tribunal to keep control of his company describes his own style as hands-off. “I delegate a lot,” he has said, and, “I come to office only if I have an appointment.” He plays golf four times a week. He is interested in philosophy and history, Napoleon especially.

The early years left few traces. No first customer, first order or first-year revenue has surfaced, and no one who stood on that first factory floor is quoted. What survives are the moments the numbers cannot carry. A first-year loss with his father beside him. Eighteen months in Belgium. A tribunal order dated 16 December 1999. A listing day when shares sold at Rs 315 closed near Rs 491.

Side by side, they show a pattern. Failure sent him towards specialised products, a hard partnership sent him towards independence, and a conversation on a nine-hour flight sent him towards the public markets and away from a private investor.

What he changed

Shah did not invent grinding, and nobody claims he did. What he built is a specialised Indian manufacturer that competes with established global names. It is widely described as the world’s second-largest maker of high-chrome mill internals, a ranking that is not independently confirmed. It sells in more than 120 countries.

Before, AIA depended on a foreign majority partner for its technology, and that partner restricted its exports. Now it is an Indian company with full ownership, its own distribution network and a mining business that makes up about 62% of its volume.

No one can say what the industry would look like without him. What can be said is that the 2000 settlement turned a 49% partner into the sole owner, and everything international followed from that.

Who runs it now

On 20 April 2026 Rajendra S. Shah resigned as Chairman at the close of business. From 21 April, Bhadresh Shah became Chairman and Managing Director. He has also been reappointed Managing Director for five years from 1 October 2026, subject to shareholder approval.

The promoter group holds 58.50% of the equity (June 2026). Foreign institutions hold 16.87% and mutual funds 20.31%. Shah’s two daughters, Khushali S. Solanki and Bhumika S. Shodhan, have been non-executive, non-independent directors since November 2014. The board also includes independent directors such as Udayan Choksi, Nitin Shukla and Malay Dalal, appointed in 2025 and 2026.

No current CEO is named alongside him, and Rajendra Shah’s relationship to the founder is not stated. Succession remains a long-term question. Shah is about 75, and the April changes put both top roles in his hands.

A foundry, a loan and a father

Start with 1976, because that is where Shah’s story starts: a foundry in Gujarat, a bank loan, a father who had put in his own money and joined his son at work, and a year that ended with nothing left.

“I lost all the money in the very first year.”

He said it later as a plain fact, the way you would read out a number.

Then came the numbers that answered it. Rs 40 crore paid to take back what was his. Rs 148.05 crore raised from the public market, subscribed 27.30 times. Rs 1,270.2 crore earned in a single year, a record.

Fifty years after that first foundry, he is about 75, with another five years as Managing Director ahead of him, subject to shareholder approval. He plays golf four times a week. He comes to office only if he has an appointment.

Nothing records his father’s name or what he said the day the foundry closed. It was his money in the first failure, and that failure shaped every choice that followed, from specialised parts to a fight for control to a flight to London.

The company is worth about Rs 35,000 crore now. It began with a father who put money into his son’s first foundry and turned up to work there beside him.

Editorial Note: This profile is based on original reporting, including direct communication. To ensure a comprehensive perspective, FinancialExpress.com corroborated this information with public records and third-party sources. FinancialExpress.com retains full editorial independence and final authority over all editorial decisions.