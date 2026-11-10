Japanese brokerage firm Nomura, in its latest reports, has named four stocks with ‘Buy’ ratings across metals, fast-moving consumer goods, and the energy sector. The brokerage sees upside ranging from 14% to 43% in these four stocks.

Here are the four recommendations and Nomura’s investment rationale:

Nomura on Tata Steel: Target price revised

Nomura has a ‘Buy’ rating on Tata Steel, with a target price of Rs 210. This implies an upside of 14% from Tuesday’s closing price of Rs 184.85.

The brokerage trimmed the target price from Rs 240, mainly due to expectations of lower EBITDA for the European business in FY28 and FY29, which reflects lower utilisation and higher costs from project delays and the West Asia crisis.

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“We cut FY28/FY29 EBITDA by 7% each to INR408bn/ INR461bn (Rs 40,800 crore/Rs 46,100 crore). India’s estimates are unchanged. However, as we near FY30, we cut our India one year-forward EV/EBITDA multiple to 7x (from 8x) to factor in the loss of iron ore mines by FY30F. Near-term EBITDA also includes higher iron ore sales, which are less margin-accretive than steel volumes,” Nomura said.

Nomura on Hindalco Industries: Betting on capex

The brokerage has a ‘Buy’ rating on Hindalco, with a target price of Rs 1,100. This implies an upside of around 15% from Tuesday’s closing price of Rs 960.

The December quarter is expected to be the “softest” for the company, followed by a recovery in the last quarter of FY27.

Hindalco has announced capex of Rs 12,000 crore to Rs 13,000 crore in India this year, as per Nomura. “…we expect consolidated leverage to stay below 2x. However, management flagged significantly higher capex next year, so we will revisit our estimates once announced in Feb’27. For Novelis, we expect slower easing, reaching 4x only by FY29F versus management’s expectation of Mar’27E,” Nomura said.

The brokerage flagged a sharper fall in LME prices, delays in captive coal at Chakla and Bandha, execution of the large India capex program, and slower Novelis deleveraging as the key risks.

Nomura on Gujarat Energy: See value in gas trading business

Nomura has a ‘Buy’ rating on Gujarat Energy, with a target price of Rs 325. This implies an upside of 43% from Tuesday’s closing price of Rs 227.70.

Despite the stock losing around 21% in the last three months, Nomura prefers the company due to its gas trading business. It said Gujarat Energy remains a “deep value buy”, but near-term earnings headwinds may persist.

“GEL’s gas trading business, despite quite volatile on a quarterly basis, has done well over a longer period (~INR84bn (Rs 8,400 crore) cumulative EBITDA over the past five years). It’s an asset-light and cash generative business with higher profitability typically during energy market volatility,” it said.

Nomura on Dabur India: 2031 roadmap in focus

The brokerage has a ‘Buy’ rating on Dabur India, with a target price of Rs 535. This implies an upside of 43% from Tuesday’s closing price of Rs 375.25.

“Dabur in its analyst meet on 5-Nov, reiterated its existing three-year Vision VII strategy (FY25–28), with the new India CEO showcasing Dabur’s progress over the first 18 months and outlining sharper execution priorities for the balance period, reinforcing continuity in Dabur’s strategic direction. The new CEO is undertaking mid-term strategy exercise, and expects to unveil the 2031 roadmap in the next 6-8 months,” Nomura said.

The brokerage added that it would wait for the new strategy before turning more constructive on the developments. Meanwhile, progress has been encouraging across premiumisation and portfolio simplification.

Nomura’s Buy recommendations

The positive recommendations by Nomura are driven by the outlook for these companies after the Q2 results. The revenue guidance, order visibility and key business expansion plans for a key role in driving the company’s fundamentals ahead.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.