Getting everyone into a group selfie can be a challenge, particularly when space is limited. Oppo’s F35 Pro aims to make this easier with a 50MP front camera offering a 100-degree field of view. Designed to fit more people into a single frame, it is the phone’s biggest selling point and makes it particularly appealing to those who enjoy taking pictures with friends and family.

The wide field of view comes in handy at gatherings, while travelling or whenever getting everyone into the frame becomes difficult. The 50MP resolution helps retain detail, making selfies suitable for sharing on social media. For users who frequently take group photographs, this is a practical feature rather than just another specification on paper.

The rear camera setup is relatively straightforward. There is a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. The main camera is suited to everyday photography, while the ultra-wide lens comes in handy for capturing landscapes, buildings and larger groups. OIS should help reduce blur when shooting in less-than-ideal conditions. The phone also supports 4K video recording.

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The camera experience is complemented by a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The screen is bright, colours appear lively and scrolling through photographs or videos is a pleasant experience. Its peak brightness of 3,600 nits should also help when using the phone outdoors.

The battery is another major attraction. The 8,000mAh unit is considerably larger than what most smartphones in this segment offer. Whether you are clicking photographs, recording videos, navigating through unfamiliar places or spending time on social media, battery anxiety should be less of a concern. The 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging support is another welcome addition, allowing users to recharge without having to remain tethered to a power outlet for too long.

Oppo has also paid attention to durability. The phone comes with IP68, IP66, IP69 and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance, along with MIL-STD-810H shock and drop testing. Its 360-degree Armour Body adds another layer of protection. At 210g, however, it is on the heavier side. The MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Max processor, paired with 8GB RAM, handles everyday tasks and multitasking comfortably. ColorOS 17, based on Android 17, completes the package.

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At Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, the F35 Pro faces competition from established players such as Samsung, Apple and OnePlus, which offer capable cameras, premium displays and powerful processors in this price bracket. The Oppo, however, has a different proposition. Its 50MP wide-angle front camera makes it particularly appealing to group-selfie enthusiasts, while the 8,000mAh battery gives it an edge in endurance. For users who value camera convenience and long battery life, the F35 Pro makes an interesting case.

KEY FEATURES

Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, 144Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Max processor

Operating system: ColorOS 17 (Android 17)

Memory & storage: 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage

Rear cameras: 50MP + 8MP rear, 50MP selfie camera

Battery & charging: 8,000 mAh, 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging

Durability: IP68, IP66, IP69, and IP69K dust and water resistance ratings

Estimated street price: Rs 49,999 (8GB+128GB)