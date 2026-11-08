Mumbai’s public transport system is witnessing a major shift as the expanding Metro network emerges as another significant mode of travel alongside the city’s suburban railway services. With 101 km of operational Metro lines, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) now has the second-largest operational Metro network in India after Delhi, as per Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Metropolitan Commissioner of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

In a video shared by MMRDA on social media platform X, Mukherjee underlined the changing transport landscape, saying that suburban railways had long been Mumbai’s lifeline and that the city now had additional mass-transit options.

He also shared data showing changes in passenger numbers across the region. While daily suburban railway ridership has dropped from approximately 80 lakh in 2015 to around 65 lakh, Metro services across the MMR are now carrying more than 10 lakh passengers every day.

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MMR has 101 km of operational Metro lines

As per Mukherjee, the MMR currently has 101 km of operational Metro lines, placing it second in the country in terms of operational Metro network length, after Delhi.

Mukherjee described the Metro as a second mass-transit spine strengthening Mumbai’s public transport system. The figures highlight the increasing significance of Metro connectivity in a region where suburban local trains have traditionally remained the primary mode of mass transport.

Drop in ridership

In the video posted by MMRDA on X, Mukherjee also underlined a drop in daily passenger numbers on Mumbai’s suburban railway network over the past decade. As per the figures shared by him, around 80 lakh passengers used suburban trains daily in 2015. The number has now fallen to around 65 lakh, indicating a reduction of about 15 lakh daily passenger journeys. This represents a decline of about 19% from the 2015 figure.

However, these figures alone do not establish how much of the suburban railway ridership decline reflects commuters switching to the Metro.

What does expanding Metro network mean for commuters?

For Mumbai residents, the growing Metro network offers another mass-transit option alongside the city’s longstanding suburban railway system. Although suburban trains continue to carry significantly more passengers, Metro services are emerging as an essential component of the region’s public transport infrastructure.

Adding the cited figures suggests roughly 75 lakh daily passenger journeys across the two systems, although this is an indicative calculation using rounded estimates. However, this total figure does not necessarily represent unique passengers, as some commuters may use both networks.

The development underlines how Mumbai’s public transport system is evolving, with Metro services complementing suburban railways rather than replacing them. Mukherjee emphasised the combined role of the two networks in keeping the region moving.